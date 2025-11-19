Home for the Holidays: Half of Americans Factor Thanksgiving Hosting into Their Home Search

New Realtor.com® survey finds Gen Z and Millennials are leading the charge when it comes to finding homes fit for a feast

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to finding the perfect home, many Americans are thinking beyond bedrooms and bathrooms; they're picturing the turkey, the guests, and the all-important dining table. According to a new Realtor.com® survey, more than half (52%) of U.S. adults say hosting Thanksgiving dinner played at least some role in their most recent home search.

Younger generations are especially focused on hosting space: 60% of Gen Z and 60% of Millennials say Thanksgiving entertaining factored into their housing decisions, compared to just 47% of Gen X and 30% of Baby Boomers, suggesting that for many younger buyers, "home for the holidays" starts with having enough room to host.

Yours or Mine? Space Wins the Day

Whether Americans are ready to host or not, the right home features can tip the scales. When asked what would make them more willing to welcome guests, ample space topped the list. A large family room (92%) and big kitchen (92%) were tied as the top motivators — beating out even chef-inspired amenities like double ovens, which only 12% called a "must-have."

Top Features That Increase Willingness to Host Thanksgiving

A Big Kitchen – 92% Large Family Room – 92% Large Dining Room – 86% Guest Bathroom – 87% Large Outdoor Space – 76% Guest Bedroom – 73% Double Oven – 61%

Even when Americans dream about their ideal entertaining setup, space still beats specialty: roomy gathering areas and functional layouts matter far more than extra appliances.

Extra Bedrooms or Extra Bathrooms? It's a Toss-Up

When it comes to year-round comfort, and perhaps post-feast cleanup, Americans are split right down the middle. Nearly half (44%) would rather have a spare bedroom, while an equal share (45%) say they'd prefer an extra bathroom. Gen Z stands out as the only group tilting toward team bathroom (48%) over bedroom (39%).

And when it comes to "Brown Friday", the busy day after Thanksgiving when plumbing systems are put to the test, respondents say the ideal number of bathrooms scales with household size. One- and two-person households prefer two bathrooms, while homes with three or more people agree that three bathrooms is the magic number.

Methodology

A sample of 1,000 American adults (age 18 to 65) was surveyed October 17-19, 2025. No post-­‐stratification has been applied to the results.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

