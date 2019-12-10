Home For The Holidays Is Opportunity For Long Distance Caregivers To Assess Aging Parents' Care Needs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays bring families together. In fact, it may be the only opportunity that family members who are long-distance caregivers have to observe their aging parents' well-being.

According to the National Center on Caregiving, approximately 5 to 7 million caregivers in the U.S. are long-distance caregivers. During their holiday visit, many of these caregivers may discover drastic differences in their senior loved one's health and abilities from last year to this year, sparking action to explore care options.

Assisted Living Locators, a free placement and referral service for seniors and families, offers an easy-to-use Assessment Tool on its website that can quickly give one insight if it's time to find a new environment and appropriate senior housing for an aging parent.

The assessment checklist covers several categories including: safety, mobility, nutrition, mental status, toileting, communications, medications, bathing, dressing and grooming, finances and physician contact. After inserting the description that applies to your senior, the assessment feature calculates which type of housing or care may be most appropriate for your loved one.

According to Assisted Living Locators CEO RN Angela Olea, the holiday visit provides an opportunity for the long-distance caregiver to look at the current lifestyle of aging parents and evaluate what can be improved upon to strengthen their loved one's health and happiness.

"When you start your search for care options, your first step should be to visit our website and take our assessment quiz for a recommendation on what type of housing or care would best fit your loved one's needs," Olea explained. "Our website will also direct you to a local senior care advisor that will provide hands-on help and guidance as you review services and amenities, and tour care options. We are committed to matching an environment of compassion and concern with the needs of our clients and best of all, it's a free community-based service."

For more information on Assisted Living Locators' Assessment Tool and free senior living service, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

Related Links

http://www.assistedlivinglocators.com

