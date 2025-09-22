Home Genius Exteriors Named #21 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List for 2025

HYATTSVILLE, Md., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Home Genius Exteriors (HGE) as the No. 21 company on its 47th annual TOP 500 remodelers list for 2025.

Organizations named to the Top 500 represent the largest businesses in the remodeling space by revenue, gross sales, and number of jobs. Other criteria such as employee headcount and remodeling segment focus are also considered. Home Genius Exteriors was chosen as a 2025 Top 500 remodeler for their consistent growth and pacing, doubling their revenue every year since 2021. The company is projected to reach one billion dollars in revenue by 2030.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized among the top exterior remodeling companies in the country," said Home Genius Exteriors CEO Jeff Gunhus. "Our consistent growth is driven by an extraordinary team of Geniuses committed to transforming the home improvement experience. By expanding into new markets while maintaining the highest level of customer service, we're paving the way for an outstanding 2026."

This is HGE's third time appearing on the Top 500 list. They ranked No. 66 in 2023 and No. 35 in 2024, which speaks to the organization's exceptional year-over-year growth. HGE has also been named to Qualified Remodeler's Satisfaction Leaders list for 2025, an award that highlights organizations in the remodeling space taking an active role in tracking their rates of client satisfaction.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the TOP 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty," says Patrick O'Toole, owner and editorial director of Qualified Remodeler. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success."

Home Genius Exteriors currently has 24 office locations and more than 500 employees serving homeowners across the northeast, south, and mid-west. Services offered include roof and siding installation, windows and exterior doors, gutters and attic insulation.

About Home Genius Exteriors

Home Genius Exteriors is one of the fastest growing and most respected home improvement companies in America. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, unrivaled quality, and a culture of innovation, the company aims to revolutionize the home improvement experience for homeowners nationwide. Home Genius Exteriors offers a wide range of services, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, gutters, and more, all backed by a team of industry experts dedicated to delivering outstanding results. For more information, visit www.homegeniusexteriors.com. To join our growing team, visit www.join-genius.com.

