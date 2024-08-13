Home Genius Exteriors® skyrockets into top 35 companies In Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2024

HYATTSVILLE, Md., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Home Genius Exteriors as the No. 35 company on its 46th annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2024. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry's largest and fastest growing companies. In 2024, the TOP 500 represented over $20 billion in remodeling sales volume and nearly two million jobs.

Home Genius Exteriors was chosen as a 2024 TOP 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

"Our culture creates an environment that attracts the best people. You are only as good as your people and ours are GENIUSES!" – Jeff Gunhus Post this

"We take great pride in being ranked No. 35," says Home Genius Exteriors CEO, Jeff Gunhus. "The commitment of the entire Home Genius Exteriors team to deliver a truly different experience to our customers has fueled our rapid growth and expansion. Led by co-founders Max Alesi, Austin Killian, and Brent Miller we have built a culture around developing passionate leaders eager to revolutionize the home improvement industry through unmistakable quality and world-class communication, while also giving back to the community through our Home Genius Cares program. This culture has created an environment that is attracting the best of the best people. They say you are only as good as your people and ours are GENIUSES!"

Home Genius Exteriors is one of the fastest growing and most respected home improvement companies in America. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, unrivaled quality, and a culture of innovation, the company aims to revolutionize the home improvement experience for homeowners across the nation. Home Genius Exteriors offers a wide range of services, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, gutter, and more, all backed by a team of industry experts dedicated to delivering outstanding results. For more information, visit www.homegeniusexteriors.com or if you want to join the team and become a Genius, visit www.join-genius.com.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the TOP 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty," says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O'Toole. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success."

Additional information on the TOP 500 can be found in the July/August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

SOURCE Home Genius Exteriors