Home Health Hub Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global home health hubs market is projected to reach USD 848.2 Million by 2023 from USD 218.5 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 31.2%.

Growth in the geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, shortage of healthcare professionals, and need to reduce healthcare costs are some of the major driving factors of the home health hub market.

The report analyzes the global home health gateway market by product and service, type of patient monitoring, end user, and region. On the product and service, the standalone hubs segment accounted for the largest share of the global home health hubs market. The growing focus on reducing healthcare costs and shift of point-of-care diagnostics from hospital-based care to home care settings are the major factors driving its adoption in the market.

Based on type of patient monitoring, the home health gateway market is classified high-acuity patient monitoring, moderate-acuity patient monitoring, and low-acuity patient monitoring. The high-acuity patient monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the home health hub market in 2017. The large share can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and high prevalence of chronic diseases.

