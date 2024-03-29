Home Health Hubs Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Fertile Environment for Growth of Home Health Hub Market

29 Mar, 2024, 19:30 ET
The global market for Home Health Hubs estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Standalone Hubs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.2% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mobile Hub segment is estimated at 31.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Home Health Hubs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$535 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$849.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.2% and 27.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.2% CAGR.
Market Trends & Drivers
- Home Health Hubs and Smart Homes Facilitate Continued Care Co-ordination between Primary Healthcare Systems and ACSs
- Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Fertile Environment for Growth of Home Health Hub Market
- Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Remote Patient Monitoring
- Remote Patient Monitoring Seeks Role in Healthcare Big Data Programs
- Patient Non-Adherence to Prescribed Medication Promotes Market Growth
- Shortage of Healthcare Professionals & Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs Puts Spotlight on Home Health Hubs
- Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
- Advent of Sophisticated Healthcare IT Tools Pave Wavy for Wider Use
- Growing Lenience towards Value-Based, Patient-Centric Care and Outcomes Augurs Well
- High Tech Sensors & Wearable Med Tech Innovations Amplify Capabilities of Home Health Hub
- Focus on Reducing Hospital Readmissions Provides Impetus to Home Health Hub Solutions
- Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the Addressable Opportunity for Home Health Hub Products & Services
- Home Health Hub: A Boon for Immobile Patients
- Rising Population of Aged People and their Vulnerability to Chronic Diseases: Strong Business Case
- Expanding Middle Class Population Supports Growth in Developing Regions
- Internet Connectivity and Expanding Penetration Rate Influences Demand for Home Health Hubs
- Issues & Challenges
- Security & Privacy Concerns
- Lack of Awareness & Availability
- Reimbursement Issues in the US
The report covers 53 key competitors in the industry. A selection of featured companies include:
- Cisco Systems
- Abbott Laboratories
- Honeywell International
- Boston Scientific
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips
- Cambridge Consultants
- AMC Health
- Connect America
- Lamprey Networks
- Encompass Health Corporation
- Capsule Technologies
- Medisante Group
- Apple Home Healthcare
- BAYADA Home Health Care
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Home Health Hub
- Home Health Hub: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- World Home Health Hub Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027
- World Home Health Hub Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Latin America, Canada, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Japan
- Standalone Hubs Constitutes the Largest Product Segment
- Global Home Health Hub Market Share Breakdown by Product & Service: 2021 Vs. 2027
- Bright Prospects Ahead for Mobile Hubs
- High-Acuity Patient Monitoring Steers Home Health Hub Deployments
- Hospitals: Largest End-Use Market
- Home Health Hubs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK
- Healthcare Hubs in the Post-Covid Era
- Shifting Care into Homes Results in Better Symptom Improvement for COVID-19 Patients
- Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Challenges for Home Healthcare Workers
- Telehealth Holds Potential to Offer Significant Benefits
- Teleworking Spurs Home Fitness Trend
- Recent Market Activity
- Recent Initiatives in the Home Health Hub Market Space
- 2021: Google Adds Sleep Tracking Feature to Nest Hub
- 2020: Elsevier Introduces Covid-19 Healthcare Hub
- Omcare Launches Home Health Hub
- The Durham College AI Hub Partners with iCare Home Health for Advancing Home Care
- 2021: Home Health Hub of CVS Health
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
