Home Health Hubs Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Fertile Environment for Growth of Home Health Hub Market

The global market for Home Health Hubs estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Standalone Hubs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.2% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mobile Hub segment is estimated at 31.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Home Health Hubs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$535 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$849.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.2% and 27.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.2% CAGR.

Market Trends & Drivers

Home Health Hubs and Smart Homes Facilitate Continued Care Co-ordination between Primary Healthcare Systems and ACSs

Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Fertile Environment for Growth of Home Health Hub Market

Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Remote Patient Monitoring

Remote Patient Monitoring Seeks Role in Healthcare Big Data Programs

Patient Non-Adherence to Prescribed Medication Promotes Market Growth

Shortage of Healthcare Professionals & Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs Puts Spotlight on Home Health Hubs

Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

Advent of Sophisticated Healthcare IT Tools Pave Wavy for Wider Use

Growing Lenience towards Value-Based, Patient-Centric Care and Outcomes Augurs Well

High Tech Sensors & Wearable Med Tech Innovations Amplify Capabilities of Home Health Hub

Focus on Reducing Hospital Readmissions Provides Impetus to Home Health Hub Solutions

Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the Addressable Opportunity for Home Health Hub Products & Services

Home Health Hub: A Boon for Immobile Patients

Rising Population of Aged People and their Vulnerability to Chronic Diseases: Strong Business Case

Expanding Middle Class Population Supports Growth in Developing Regions

Internet Connectivity and Expanding Penetration Rate Influences Demand for Home Health Hubs

Issues & Challenges

Security & Privacy Concerns

Lack of Awareness & Availability

Reimbursement Issues in the US

The report covers 53 key competitors in the industry. A selection of featured companies include:

Cisco Systems

Abbott Laboratories

Honeywell International

Boston Scientific

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Cambridge Consultants

AMC Health

Connect America

Lamprey Networks

Encompass Health Corporation

Capsule Technologies

Medisante Group

Apple Home Healthcare

BAYADA Home Health Care

