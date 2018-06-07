Home Helpers Announces Meal Delivery with Silver Cuisine

Home Helpers serves individuals and families in more than 900 communities across the country with personal care and household tasks including meal preparation. Silver Cuisine will deliver variety and convenience to Home Helpers clients while providing peace of mind to families that their loved ones are eating nutritious meals. Meals can be selected from a menu of more than 150 healthy and popular options, including eight specialty diets designed specifically for seniors.

"We see every day the benefits of proper senior nutrition on not just their health, but their overall wellbeing," said Home Helpers Senior Vice President Cheryl Hammons. "Silver Cuisine offers not only balanced meals, but delicious choices so seniors can eat well while still enjoying their food."

Wes Bloemers, Chief Marketing Officer of Silver Cuisine, echoes that message. "This new relationship with Home Helpers shows their commitment to senior nutrition while also reinforcing the important message of how healthy meals fit into the entire caregiving plan."

Home Helpers will begin rolling out Silver Cuisine ordering to its clients nationwide in June. The company believes visibility to food choices it will give to families and the enhanced variety will heighten their clients' independent living experience.

About Home Helpers

Founded in 1997, Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is one of the nation's leading senior-care franchises, specializing in comprehensive home care services for seniors, expectant and new mothers, those recovering from illness or injury and individuals facing lifelong challenges. Home Helpers currently has a presence in more than 900 communities across North America and is seeking qualified franchise candidates in strategic communities throughout the country. Home Helpers has been ranked the #1 Senior Care Franchise and "Best of the Best" by Entrepreneur magazine for the five straight years and continues to lead the way in the senior-care industry. Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link Help At The Touch Of A Button, a national provider of medical alert units, including a 24-hour personal emergency response system, an automated medication dispenser and vital signs monitoring units that enable seniors to feel safer and live independently at home for longer than might otherwise be possible. Home Helpers does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion, race, sex, color, national origin, ethnicity, disability, age or sexual preference in connection with employment or acceptance, treatment, or participation in its programs, services and activities. For more information on Home Helpers and franchising opportunities, visit www.homehelpershomecare.com.

Home Helpers has committed to recruiting 3,000 veterans and military family members to its network in 2018.

