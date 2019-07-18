Home Helpers Observes National Hire a Veteran Day

To help achieve its veteran recruitment goal set in 2017, Home Helpers will host a Facebook Live session next Thursday, July 25, from Noon to 1 p.m. EDT in partnership with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP). The social media event will give a behind-the-scenes look at the company's commitment to military and veteran communities and its active hiring efforts. It will also detail what types of opportunities Home Helpers offers and how to apply.

"Veterans and veteran families perform extremely well across the Home Helpers network," said Home Helpers Home Care CEO, Emma Dickison. "In honor of National Hire a Veteran Day, we aim to connect with veterans and provide them a platform to share with us in real time. Veterans have an innate ability to serve—be that their country or their fellow neighbor in need—and right now we're in need of their skills, talents and values."

With locally-owned offices serving more than 1,000 communities nationwide, Home Helpers has open employment opportunities across the country. It offers flexible scheduling and comprehensive job training that builds a transferable skill set in caregiving, service planning, coordination, supervising and administration roles.

The company also has a franchise incentive for qualified veterans with an honorable discharge. Veterans receive $9,780—or 20 percent of the new ownership fee—toward their initial franchise ownership. Additionally, in recognition for its exceptional programming, in 2018, the International Franchise Association's VetFran program awarded Home Helpers a Five-Star rating; its highest level.

To participate in the Facebook Live event, visit the Home Helpers Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HomeHelpersSeniorCare. To apply for a career at Home Helpers, visit https://www.homehelpershomecare.com/military.

