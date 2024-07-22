Home Love Construction Attacks Construction Labor Shortage- Secures 3,000 Sq. Ft. Training Facility

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Love Construction is thrilled to announce the acquisition of an additional 3,000 square feet of office space, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. This expansion comes as a response to the company's rapid growth and increasing demand for its services.

The newly acquired space, strategically located in Clearwater, will serve multiple purposes to support Home Love Construction's expanding business ventures. A notable feature includes a seminar space, envisioned by CEO Brad Bachand as a hub for hosting seminars and training for employees. This will cater specifically to address the present needs of the construction market, especially in training the next generation of contractors and craftsmen.

"I learned how to run a construction company, but I had to piece together how to do it from many different mentor's plus trial and error," said Brad Bachand, CEO of Home Love Construction & Outdoor. "That trial and error can be skipped with effective training, which is what we'll provide here in our training facility."

Under Brad Bachand's leadership, Home Love Construction has achieved exponential growth, recently acquiring Evans Design, a prominent contractor business, and launching Home Love Plumbing, both earlier this year. This strategic expansion underscores Home Love Construction's commitment to diversifying its service portfolio and enhancing its market presence.

"In construction," said Bachand, "there is a growing demand and shrinking supply! We can't do all the work ourselves." Bachand continued. "Homeowners need more choices and we at Home Love Construction want to help more contractors become able to provide quality construction to alleviate the shortage."

As Home Love Construction embarks on this exciting new chapter, the company looks forward to continuing its legacy of innovation and homeowner centric solutions in the construction industry.

For more information about Home Love Construction and its services, visit www.homelove.construction .

For media inquiries, please contact: Kristi Forrest, V.P. Omnipresence, [email protected], 256.651.2113

SOURCE Home Love Construction