HOME POINT CAPITAL INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of purchasers of Home Point Capital Inc.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of purchasers of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) (the "Company") common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Home Point Capital's January 29, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").

Home Point Capital operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider

On January 29, 2021, Home Point Capital launched its IPO, issuing 7.25 million shares of Home Point Capital's common stock to the public at the offering price of $13.00 per share. Net proceeds of the offering were approximately $88 million.

According to the filed Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Home Point's plan to aggressively expand its broker partners would in turn dramatically increase its expenses. The mortgage industry anticipated shrinking gain-on-sale margins due to rising interest rates, resulting in increased competitive pressures on the Company. The Company overstated its business and growth prospects. Based on these facts, it is alleged that the Company's public statements and offering documents were false and materially misleading throughout the period.

On May 6, 2021, Home Point Capital issued a press release announcing Home Point Capital's financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Among other results, Home Point Capital reported revenue of $324.2 million, missing consensus estimates by $41.72 million. On this news, Home Point Capital's stock price fell nearly 18%, closing at $7.70 per share.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

