Home Prices Continue Their Upward Trend According To S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 6.4% annual gain in April, down from 6.5% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 6.2%, down from 6.4% in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a 6.6% year-over-year gain, down from 6.7% in the previous month.

Seattle, Las Vegas, and San Francisco continue to report the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities. In April, Seattle led the way with a 13.1% year-over-year price increase, followed by Las Vegas with a 12.7% increase and San Francisco with a 10.9% increase. Nine of the 20 cities reported greater price increases in the year ending April 2018 versus the year ending March 2018.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH

Before seasonal adjustment, the National Index posted a month-over-month gain of 1.0% in April. The 10-City and 20-City Composites reported increases of 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively. After seasonal adjustment, the National Index recorded a 0.3% month-over-month increase in April. The 10-City and 20-City Composites posted 0.1% and 0.2% month-over-month increases, respectively. Nineteen of 20 cities reported increases in April before seasonal adjustment, while 17 of 20 cities reported increases after seasonal adjustment.

ANALYSIS

"Home prices continued their climb with the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Index up 6.4% in the past 12 months," says David M. Blitzer Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Cities west of the Rocky Mountains continue to lead price increases with Seattle, Las Vegas and San Francisco ranking 1-2-3 based on price movements in the trailing 12 months. The favorable economy and moderate mortgage rates both support recent gains in housing. One factor pushing prices up is the continued low supply of homes for sale. The months-supply is currently 4.3 months, up from levels below 4 months earlier in the year, but still low.

"Looking back to the peak of the boom in 2006, 10 of the 20 cities tracked by the indices are higher than their peaks; the other ten are below their high points. The National Index is also above its previous all-time high, the 20-city index slightly up versus its peak, and the 10-city is a bit below. However, if one adjusts the price movements for inflation since 2006, a very different picture emerges. Only three cities – Dallas, Denver and Seattle – are ahead in real, or inflation-adjusted, terms. The National Index is 14% below its boom-time peak and Las Vegas, the city with the longest road to a new high, is 47% below its peak when inflation is factored in."

SUPPORTING DATA

Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.



2006 Peak 2012 Trough Current Index Level Date Level Date From Peak (%) Level From Trough (%) From Peak (%) National 184.62 Jul-06 134.00 Feb-12 -27.4% 200.86 49.9% 8.8% 20-City 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1% 210.17 56.8% 1.8% 10-City 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3% 223.70 52.7% -1.1%

Table 2 below summarizes the results for April 2018. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices are revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.



April 2018 April/March March/February 1-Year Metropolitan Area Level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%) Atlanta 144.39 0.8% 0.8% 5.5% Boston 212.85 1.9% 1.1% 6.9% Charlotte 155.80 0.8% 1.0% 6.0% Chicago 141.79 1.2% 1.1% 3.0% Cleveland 119.13 0.9% 0.3% 4.9% Dallas 185.22 0.9% 0.7% 5.7% Denver 213.35 1.2% 1.4% 8.6% Detroit 121.66 1.4% 1.1% 7.4% Las Vegas 178.68 1.6% 1.4% 12.7% Los Angeles 280.44 0.9% 0.9% 8.3% Miami 233.31 0.5% 0.7% 5.0% Minneapolis 169.25 1.8% 1.6% 6.5% New York 195.59 -0.6% 0.0% 4.0% Phoenix 178.97 0.8% 1.0% 6.8% Portland 229.87 1.1% 1.0% 5.9% San Diego 255.90 1.0% 1.0% 7.8% San Francisco 264.29 1.0% 2.1% 10.9% Seattle 251.59 2.7% 2.8% 13.1% Tampa 206.89 0.5% 0.6% 7.2% Washington 226.09 1.1% 1.1% 3.2% Composite-10 223.70 0.6% 0.8% 6.2% Composite-20 210.17 0.8% 1.0% 6.6% U.S. National 200.86 1.0% 0.8% 6.4% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic



Data through April 2018







Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.



April/March Change (%) March/February Change (%) Metropolitan Area NSA SA NSA SA Atlanta 0.8% 0.1% 0.8% 0.2% Boston 1.9% 0.9% 1.1% 0.8% Charlotte 0.8% 0.2% 1.0% 0.4% Chicago 1.2% 0.1% 1.1% 0.3% Cleveland 0.9% 0.3% 0.3% -0.3% Dallas 0.9% 0.2% 0.7% -0.2% Denver 1.2% 0.4% 1.4% 0.5% Detroit 1.4% 1.3% 1.1% 0.8% Las Vegas 1.6% 1.1% 1.4% 1.2% Los Angeles 0.9% 0.5% 0.9% 0.3% Miami 0.5% 0.3% 0.7% 0.5% Minneapolis 1.8% 0.1% 1.6% 1.7% New York -0.6% -0.3% 0.0% 0.0% Phoenix 0.8% 0.5% 1.0% 1.0% Portland 1.1% 0.2% 1.0% 0.5% San Diego 1.0% 0.6% 1.0% 0.5% San Francisco 1.0% -0.3% 2.1% 0.6% Seattle 2.7% 1.1% 2.8% 1.3% Tampa 0.5% 0.3% 0.6% 0.4% Washington 1.1% -0.1% 1.1% 0.6% Composite-10 0.6% 0.1% 0.8% 0.3% Composite-20 0.8% 0.2% 1.0% 0.4% U.S. National 1.0% 0.3% 0.8% 0.4% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic



Data through April 2018







For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

S&P Dow Jones Indices' interactive blog, HousingViews.com, delivers real-time commentary and analysis from industry experts across S&P Global on a wide-range of topics impacting residential home prices, homebuilding and mortgage financing in the United States. Readers and viewers can visit the blog at www.housingviews.com, where feedback and commentary is welcomed and encouraged.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices are published on the last Tuesday of each month at 9:00 am ET. They are constructed to accurately track the price path of typical single-family homes located in each metropolitan area provided. Each index combines matched price pairs for thousands of individual houses from the available universe of arms-length sales data. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index tracks the value of single-family housing within the United States. The index is a composite of single-family home price indices for the nine U.S. Census divisions and is calculated quarterly. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 10-City Composite Home Price Index is a value-weighted average of the 10 original metro area indices. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index is a value-weighted average of the 20 metro area indices. The indices have a base value of 100 in January 2000; thus, for example, a current index value of 150 translates to a 50% appreciation rate since January 2000 for a typical home located within the subject market.

These indices are generated and published under agreements between S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic, Inc.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices are produced by CoreLogic, Inc. In addition to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, CoreLogic also offers home price index sets covering thousands of zip codes, counties, metro areas, and state markets. The indices, published by S&P Dow Jones Indices, represent just a small subset of the broader data available through CoreLogic.

Case-Shiller® and CoreLogic® are trademarks of CoreLogic Case-Shiller, LLC or its affiliates or subsidiaries ("CoreLogic") and have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices. None of the financial products based on indices produced by CoreLogic or its predecessors in interest are sponsored, sold, or promoted by CoreLogic, and neither CoreLogic nor any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, or predecessors in interest makes any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products.

