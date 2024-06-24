Home Run Inn Pizza® Teams Up with Garrett Popcorn Shops® to create a Pizza-Seasoned Garrett Popcorn Exclusively at Wrigley Field July 2nd - 7th

Fans will enjoy America's favorite pastime with a tasty twist on Chicago's two favorite treats,

just in time for the patriotic holiday.

CHICAGO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two legendary Windy City food brands are teaming up this Independence Day holiday for a delicious summer snack. Garrett Popcorn Shops® has partnered with Home Run Inn Pizza® to create a limited time treat: Pizza-Seasoned Garrett Popcorn. The popcorn is available to fans exclusively at select Wrigley Field concession stands during Chicago Cubs games July 2-7.

Home Run Inn "Everything But the Pizza" Seasoning

The recipe combines Home Run Inn's 'Everything But the Pizza' Seasoning – a harmonious spice blend of sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, oregano, and the savory notes of parmesan cheese – with Garrett Stadium Buttery Popcorn. The instant burst of flavor sets off a culinary fireworks display of taste. "We launched our 'Everything But the Pizza' Seasoning last December and it has been a big hit with pizza enthusiasts. It's a versatile seasoning blend that goes beyond the boundaries of traditional pizza seasoning, showcasing the unique flavor of our legendary Home Run Inn Pizza recipe. Adding it to Garrett Popcorn creates a classic Chicago blend," says Gina (Perrino) Bolger, Senior Vice President and fourth-generation family member of Home Run Inn.

While Home Run Inn has served as the city's famous tavern-style thin crust pizza since 1947, Garrett is celebrating 75 years as Chicago's true, original gourmet popcorn. Kris Penn, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Garrett Brands, said: "In recent years Garrett has collaborated with other notable brands, and we're delighted to team up with yet another beloved Chicago brand, Home Run Inn, adding their delicious seasoning to create this 'grand slam' of a treat for fans to enjoy!"

About Home Run Inn

Home Run Inn Pizza is considered a Chicago original tavern-style thin crust pizza known for its irresistible flavor, hand-pinched buttery crust, zesty sauce, plentiful cheese and homemade sausage. The small tavern of the 1920s was named Home Run Inn in 1947 when it started serving the all-natural premium pies. Now, the company has nine pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza available from coast to coast. Home Run Inn Pizza is currently the Official Pizza of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field and sold at Chicago's Midway International Airport. Still family-owned and operated, Home Run Inn Pizza ranks among the top 10 frozen pizza brands sold nationally and number one in the Chicagoland area. For further information regarding Home Run Inn Pizza and 'Everything but the Pizza' Seasoning, visit www.homeruninnpizza.com .

About Garrett Popcorn Shops

Garrett Popcorn Shops celebrates 75 years serving Chicago's true, original gourmet popcorn. Still handcrafted in small batches, Garrett uses wholesome ingredients in their secret family recipes, passed down for generations. Custom grown, non-GMO butterfly and mushroom kernels are first hot-air popped in their kitchens, then enriched with flavor in seasoned, old-fashioned copper kettles. Signature recipes include the fan-invented, original Chicago-style popcorn, Garrett Mix®, which blends the sweetness of CaramelCrisp® with the savory goodness of CheeseCorn; plus Buttery (a vegan treat!), Plain, CheeseCorn; and CaramelCrisp. For more information including Shop and grocery locations, or to order online, visit www.GarrettPopcorn.com or call 1-888-4-POPCORN.

