SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolve announced the release of its first official white paper, "Home Safety: Preventative Care Starts with a Safe Home," presenting the most compelling evidence to date that targeted home modifications are one of the highest-value, lowest-cost levers available to Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans nationwide. Drawing directly from California's Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) evaluation of the CalAIM Community Supports, annual report, the report reveals how Environmental Accessibility Adaptations (Home Modifications) are reshaping long-term services and supports, reducing avoidable utilization, and strengthening cost performance for plans and state Medicaid agencies.

Evidence shows that improving the home environment yields better outcomes for members and significant costs savings for health plans and state agencies. Safer homes create an unrealized opportunity for health plans and state agencies to save on health care costs while enabling members to live safely and independent Evolve's services drive down the cost of institutionalized living and allow members to stay where they are happier; in their homes.

At a time when national payers are reporting unprecedented pressure on margin, skyrocketing LTSS costs, and growing demand for home-based care, Evolve's white paper provides executives and policymakers with a clear, replicable model for sustainable impact.

Breakthrough Results from California's Home Modification Program

California's DHCS evaluation shows that home modifications, long viewed as a simple benefit, are in fact, a powerful clinical intervention with substantial economic returns:

55.4% reduction in inpatient services costs





43.0% reduction in emergency room services costs





8.7% reduction in PMPM long-term care costs

These findings establish Home Modifications as a top-performing Community Support service, proving that small, targeted changes in the home can prevent the most expensive episodes of care downstream. Evolve's white paper translates this data into an actionable framework that any Medicaid or Medicare plan can adopt both regionally and nationwide.

A National Blueprint for LTSS Innovation

While based on California's program, the white paper is intentionally written for national applicability. As states and health plans confront rising needs among aging populations, workforce shortages, hospital capacity constraints, and tightened budgets, home modifications present an immediate, scalable strategy for:

Reducing high-cost ER and inpatient utilization





Protecting MLR performance





Improving member safety and functional independence





Supporting HCBS expansion and institutional diversion goals





Strengthening care coordination and health equity across diverse communities

"Home safety isn't an add-on benefit, it's preventative medicine," said Spike Cheever, President at Evolve. "The data from California confirms what frontline clinicians have known for years: when members have the right support at home, everything changes, their health, their safety, and the plan's ability to manage long-term care costs."

A Turning Point for Medicaid Directors and Health Plan Leaders

The white paper arrives as federal and state regulators continue pushing systems toward HCBS-first models. With LTSS costs emerging as one of the largest drivers of margin erosion across national earnings calls, health plans are seeking reliable, evidence-based strategies to stabilize cost trends without compromising member experience or choice.

Evolve's analysis makes a compelling case:

Home modifications represent one of the rare interventions that simultaneously improves outcomes, reduces institutional reliance, and strengthens the financial health of the plan.

About Evolve

Evolve is a national home modification benefit manager specializing in high-quality, clinically informed Home Modifications for Medicaid and Medicare Advantage populations. We partner with health plans and state agencies to deliver scalable, accountable, member-centered home modification programs that improve safety, reduce avoidable utilization, and enable independence.

