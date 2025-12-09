News provided byEvolve Emod, LLC
Dec 09, 2025, 14:58 ET
Evolve Releases Landmark White Paper on California's Home Modification Outcomes — Delivering a New Blueprint for Lower Healthcare Costs, Better Patient Outcomes, and Stronger Health Plan Performance
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolve announced the release of its first official white paper, "Home Safety: Preventative Care Starts with a Safe Home," presenting the most compelling evidence to date that targeted home modifications are one of the highest-value, lowest-cost levers available to Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans nationwide. Drawing directly from California's Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) evaluation of the CalAIM Community Supports, annual report, the report reveals how Environmental Accessibility Adaptations (Home Modifications) are reshaping long-term services and supports, reducing avoidable utilization, and strengthening cost performance for plans and state Medicaid agencies.
At a time when national payers are reporting unprecedented pressure on margin, skyrocketing LTSS costs, and growing demand for home-based care, Evolve's white paper provides executives and policymakers with a clear, replicable model for sustainable impact.
Breakthrough Results from California's Home Modification Program
California's DHCS evaluation shows that home modifications, long viewed as a simple benefit, are in fact, a powerful clinical intervention with substantial economic returns:
- 55.4% reduction in inpatient services costs
- 43.0% reduction in emergency room services costs
- 8.7% reduction in PMPM long-term care costs
These findings establish Home Modifications as a top-performing Community Support service, proving that small, targeted changes in the home can prevent the most expensive episodes of care downstream. Evolve's white paper translates this data into an actionable framework that any Medicaid or Medicare plan can adopt both regionally and nationwide.
A National Blueprint for LTSS Innovation
While based on California's program, the white paper is intentionally written for national applicability. As states and health plans confront rising needs among aging populations, workforce shortages, hospital capacity constraints, and tightened budgets, home modifications present an immediate, scalable strategy for:
- Reducing high-cost ER and inpatient utilization
- Protecting MLR performance
- Improving member safety and functional independence
- Supporting HCBS expansion and institutional diversion goals
- Strengthening care coordination and health equity across diverse communities
"Home safety isn't an add-on benefit, it's preventative medicine," said Spike Cheever, President at Evolve. "The data from California confirms what frontline clinicians have known for years: when members have the right support at home, everything changes, their health, their safety, and the plan's ability to manage long-term care costs."
A Turning Point for Medicaid Directors and Health Plan Leaders
The white paper arrives as federal and state regulators continue pushing systems toward HCBS-first models. With LTSS costs emerging as one of the largest drivers of margin erosion across national earnings calls, health plans are seeking reliable, evidence-based strategies to stabilize cost trends without compromising member experience or choice.
Evolve's analysis makes a compelling case:
Home modifications represent one of the rare interventions that simultaneously improves outcomes, reduces institutional reliance, and strengthens the financial health of the plan.
View Evolve's White Paper
The full report, data insights, and recommended implementation frameworks is now available below:
Evolve White Paper - Home Safety: Preventative Care Starts with a Safe Home
About Evolve
Evolve is a national home modification benefit manager specializing in high-quality, clinically informed Home Modifications for Medicaid and Medicare Advantage populations. We partner with health plans and state agencies to deliver scalable, accountable, member-centered home modification programs that improve safety, reduce avoidable utilization, and enable independence.
Media Contact:
Spike Cheever, Evolve, 844-438-7577, [email protected]

