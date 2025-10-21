Home sellers who paid a commission to a real estate agent may benefit from Settlements totaling over $42 million

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration--- Proposed Settlements have been reached with William Raveis, Howard Hanna, EXIT, Windermere, Lyon, Charles Rutenberg, My Home, Tierra Antigua, and West USA in two lawsuits known as Gibson v. National Association of Realtors, Case No. 23-CV-788-SRB (W.D. Mo.) ("Gibson") and Keel v. Charles Ruttenberg Realty, Inc., Case No. 4:25-CV-00759 (W.D. Mo.) ("Keel II"). The lawsuits allege the existence of an anticompetitive agreement that resulted in home sellers paying inflated commissions to real estate brokers or agents in violation of antitrust law.

Many Defendants in the two lawsuits have already settled. The Settling Defendants named here have agreed to pay, collectively, over $42 million into a Settlement Fund and to implement Practice Changes and provide Cooperation.

You are a Settlement Class Member if you:

Sold a home during the Eligible Date Range; Listed the home that was sold on a multiple listing service ("MLS") anywhere in the United States; and Paid a commission to any real estate brokerage in connection with the sale of the home.

Go to www.RealEstateCommissionLitigation.com to see the Eligible Date Range and to learn more.

Settlement Class Members have the following options:

File a Claim by December 30, 2025 to receive payment from the over $42 million Settlement Fund and give up your right to sue the Settling Defendants related to commission prices.

Note: If you have already submitted a Claim Form in this or related cases for a prior Settlement with other Defendants, you do not need to submit another Claim. If you have not previously submitted a Claim, you must submit a Claim in order to receive your share of these Settlements. You will not be eligible to file a Claim for previous settlements. Exclude Yourself (or Opt Out) by December 30, 2025 to give up your right to receive a payment and keep your right to sue the Settling Defendants related to commission prices. Object by December 30, 2025 if you disagree with the Settlements and want to remain a Settlement Class Member. Do Nothing if you do not want to receive a payment and give up your right to sue the Settling Defendants related to commission prices.

The Court will hold a hearing on February 5, 2026 at 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM for Gibson and Keel II, respectively, to consider whether to grant final approval of the Settlements and award fees and costs to the attorneys representing the class ("Class Counsel"). The Court has appointed the law firms of Ketchmark and McCreight P.C.; Williams Dirks Dameron LLC; Boulware Law LLC; Hagens Berman Sobal Shapiro LLP; Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC; and Susman Godfrey LLP as Class Counsel. Class Counsel will ask the Court to award an amount not to exceed one-third (33.3%) of the Settlement Fund, plus out-of-pocket expenses associated with the cases. The Court may award less. Class Counsel may also seek compensation for each current and/or former Class Representative. You will be represented by Class Counsel at the hearing unless you choose to enter an appearance in person or through your own lawyer, at your own cost, or unless you choose to object or opt-out of the Settlements. The appearance of your own attorney is not necessary to participate in the hearing.

Contact Information:

Visit: www.RealEstateCommissionLitigation.com

Email: [email protected]

Call: 1-888-995-0207

Write: Real Estate Commission Litigation Settlements

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91479

Seattle, WA 98111

