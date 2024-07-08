Home Service Expert Offers Tips to Protect Homes from Summer Storms

Detroit-based C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says this year's predicted stormy summer can result in costly damage if homeowners aren't prepared

DETROIT, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the summer of 2024 already showcasing a number of powerful storms throughout southeast Michigan, C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, says that protecting your home from damage requires some planning and preparation.

Detroit-based C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says this year’s stormy summer can result in costly damage if homeowners aren’t prepared to protect their homes.

"We've already seen storms that have knocked out power to thousands of homes so far this summer," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "Storms can knock down trees, damage your roof and create conditions that cause flash flooding. Homeowners need to take precautions this time of year if they want to protect their house and family."

In late June, more than 40,000 people in the greater Detroit area were left without power after storms ripped through the region. The storms downed trees and caused flooding. The Farmer's Almanac also predicts that this summer will continue to be "muggy and stormy" in the upper Midwest.

Hottle said that damage from severe storms accounted for more than $50 billion in insurance claims in 2023, and insurance experts expect that number to continue increasing each year.

She said that homeowners should take the time to fortify their houses as best they can and prepare shelter-in-place or exit plans should disaster strike. Hottle said homeowners should:

Remember the roof. A roof that is kept in good condition is more likely to shield the home's interior from damaging storms. Keeping tree limbs away from the roof and applying sealant around chimneys and ventilation pipes also helps prevent water from entering the home.

Seal cracks and gaps. At least once a year, homeowners should check their windows, doors and foundations for gaps and cracks. For small openings, residents can use caulk or other sealants to prevent water from entering the building. If there are severe cracks in the foundation, it may be time to call in a foundation specialist.

Keep the yard clear. In addition to keeping the trees trimmed, homeowners should either put up or secure lawn furniture, grills and toys their children have left outside. High winds can turn these items into flying projectiles that can smash into windows and roofs.

Invest in a generator. Homeowners who need to keep medications cold or who rely on electricity to run life-saving home medical equipment such as oxygen tanks should consider getting a generator for those times when a storm has knocked out the power for hours. A generator can also keep the air conditioning going, which is important to prevent heat illnesses in the summer.

Stock up or have an exit plan. Homeowners should stock cupboards with canned food and a manual can opener and keep a battery-operated radio or cellphone and laptop chargers on hand. However, if the power continues to stay out, families should have a plan in place to evacuate.

"Summer is a great time for fun things like family vacations and friendly outings," Hottle said. "But we can't forget that it's also a very volatile season for storms. Keep your family safe by making plans that protect your home from the elements."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air, visit https://candcheat.com/.

