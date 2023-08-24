Home Service Public Relations Expert Heather Ripley and Bradford White Launch Video Series to Help Contractors Take Their Business to the Next Level

Best-selling author of "Next Level Now: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for your Home Service Business" shares insights and experience in new series on leading manufacturer's For the Pro® Platform

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, an award-winning global public relations agency specializing in skilled trades, manufacturing and B2B technology, is partnering with Bradford White Corporation, a leading manufacturer of water heaters boilers and storage tanks, to help professional contractors take their business to the next level with public relations.

In a series of 10 information-rich videos for Bradford White's For the Pro® platform, Ripley PR CEO Heather Ripley shares actionable insights for growing your contracting business through PR.

Home service public relations expert Heather Ripley shares insights to help professional contractors take their business to the next level in a new series of videos on Bradford White’s For the Pro® platform.

"Bradford White and I share a commitment to the hard-working men and women in the home service industry," Ripley said. "I established Ripley PR 10 years ago because I believe contractors deserve the same tools and knowledge that professionals in other industries have relied on for success for decades. Working with Bradford White on this initiative is another opportunity to empower and inspire business owners to reach their goals."

Ripley's For the Pro® videos are based on her best-selling 2021 book "Next Level Now: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for your Home Service Business." In the series, she explains why public relations should be included in every home service company's marketing plan and how it can be a driving force behind their growth over time. The series also covers essential topics such as press releases, social media, content, online reviews and crisis management to provide a comprehensive introduction to public relations for the plumbing, heating and cooling industry.

"We want our contractor customers to have access to the latest insights and best practices through our For the Pro® platform," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White. "That includes resources to help them manage and grow their business in addition to technical tools and training. We have a great relationship with Ripley PR and recognize that Heather is a true thought leader in our industry. She has extensive experience and unique insights for how business owners can use PR to tell their brand's story and reach a new level of success."

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on PR for skilled trades, B2B technology and franchise development. Ripley PR was named to the Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 and has been included in Entrepreneur's list of Best PR Agencies for Franchise five years in a row. The agency offers strategic communications solutions for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies.

For more information visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

To learn more about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global public relations agency specializing in franchising, construction, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

