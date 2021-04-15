Home Source Industries Announces Sharon Shichor as New Managing Partner and CEO

HSI was founded in 2003, family owned, selling mainly to brick and mortar businesses. Home Source pivoted their focus towards eCommerce in the past four years. Under the new leadership of Shichor, the focus of the company's activities will be on becoming a leading furniture seller in the online arena.

"We will be executing the company's expansion of its distribution to the west coast during the second half of 2021. Sharon Shichor's extensive background and eCommerce skills will help HSI, as she will be directing our strategies toward sustainable expansion and increasing profitability." Zack Evar, Managing Partner and President

"I will be focusing on maximizing net profits for the partners while managing the overall operations and resources. With over a decade of experience in eCommerce operations, pricing and marketing strategies and inventory management, my goal is to double sales in 24 months and maintain a steady growth of net profits." Sharon Shichor, CEO & Managing Partner

Shichor received a master's degree in Systems & Risk Management from NYU, a BA in Economics & a LLB Law degree from Haifa University. Shichor was heading the FP&A department of a publicly traded company until she started her own company, Eighteen Knowledge Group, to become a leader in eCommerce.

About Home Source Industries

The mission at Home Source Industries is to be the best complete home resource in the furniture industry. Our partnership with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair and other online partners allows us to promptly deliver beautifully designed, competitively priced products to our customers.

Media contact:

Sharon Shichor

[email protected]

201.408.4050

SOURCE Home Source Industries