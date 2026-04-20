Home State Health and Centene Foundation Launch Medical Respite Program in St. Louis

In partnership with Three Steps Home, the program supports residents experiencing homelessness

ST. LOUIS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home State Health, a leading health insurer providing quality, affordable coverage to Missourians, and the Centene Foundation ("the Foundation"), the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced a $225,000 grant to Three Steps Home, formerly Bridge of Hope Ministries, to support the launch of St. Louis' first dedicated short-term residential, post-acute medical recuperative care program for individuals experiencing homelessness.

This investment builds on Three Steps Home's longstanding mission to deliver compassionate, holistic care to individuals in need of a safe place to heal and recover in the St. Louis region.

Located at 3225 N. Florissant Avenue, the enhanced integrated short-term residential medical recuperative care program will offer onsite clinical care, referrals for behavioral health and substance use services, and individualized recovery plans. Additional support to meet drivers of health needs —including meals, clothing, laundry, family support, and optional spiritual care—are designed to promote whole person healing in a safe, dignified environment and create a pathway to stable, supportive housing.

"Three Steps Home is doing critical work to serve some of our region's most vulnerable neighbors," said Shawn Furey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Home State Health. "This new program will provide essential healthcare and supportive services to help individuals stabilize their health and regain independence. We are proud to support their vision for healthier communities."

With a steady presence in North St. Louis City for more than two decades, Three Steps Home provides health and social services system navigation, spiritual care, and life supporting resources to individuals experiencing homelessness. With this new funding, the organization will expand its reach across the St. Louis region by opening a first of its kind, 24-hour medical recuperative care program that bridges the critical gap between healthcare and housing.

The program will operate at the Peter & Paul Community Campus, bringing together nonprofit partners that provide housing support, healthcare access, benefits assistance, and other critical services—making it easier for individuals to access multiple resources in one centralized location.

"Opening at the Community Campus allows us to be present with our neighbors in a deeper, more meaningful way," said Sonia Deal, Chief Executive Officer of Three Steps Home. "This partnership removes barriers and helps people stabilize their health, find housing, and take meaningful steps toward rebuilding their lives. We are incredibly grateful to the Foundation and Home State Health for investing in our vision for a stronger, healthier St. Louis."

A Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting celebrating the new facility will take place on April 23, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at the Peter & Paul Community Campus in St. Louis.

To learn more about Three Steps Home's medical recuperative care program, visit www.threestepshome.org.

About Three Steps Home

Three Steps Home, formerly Bridge of Hope Ministries, has served the St. Louis community for 25 years, offering day shelter services, spiritual care, and life‑supporting resources to individuals experiencing homelessness. In 2026, the organization expanded its mission with the launch of St. Louis' first enhanced integrated short term residential post-acute medical recuperative care program—delivering whole‑person care that restores health, stability, and dignity.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Missouri‑based managed care organization and company of Centene Corporation, a Fortune 25 healthcare enterprise. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet and also provides Marketplace and Medicare coverage to Missouri residents. The organization is committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time.

About the Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation is a private nonprofit organization focused on investing in economically challenged communities. As the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation, the Foundation supports initiatives aligned with Centene's mission‑driven culture and is committed to improving health equity by addressing barriers to healthcare access, social services, and education.

SOURCE Home State Health