Home State Health Announces Partnership With National Council On Aging To Prevent Falls Among Seniors

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 6. 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home State Health announces a partnership with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to help prevent falls among Medicare Advantage beneficiaries.

Falls are a leading cause of injury for people aged 65 and older and can threaten their safety and independence, as well as generate great economic and personal hardships. However, through evidence-based falls prevention programs and partnerships between organizations like Home State Health and NCOA, the number of falls among older adults can be substantially reduced.

"Research shows that older adults living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, poor oral health, hearing loss and vision loss are at a greater risk for falls. Home State Health is pleased to partner with NCOA to help address risk factors and educate our Medicare Advantage beneficiaries on ways to prevent falls," said Nathan Landsbaum, President & CEO for Home State Health. "Whether it is assessing their homes for fall hazards, educating them on the correct usage of prescription medication or teaching them how to properly use physical activity to reduce fall risks, our program aims to prevent falls and help our older members live healthy lifestyles."

Allwell Medicare Advantage plans have a number of included benefits to help members improve or maintain their health, which is critical to preventing falls. For instance, most plans include vision and hearing care, a gym membership and an OTC (over-the-counter) benefit to make getting vitamins and other important supplements easy. "All of these benefits, along with the outreach programs we offer, will help many of our members avoid falls and the consequences that come with them," said Landsbaum.

Medicare is a government health insurance program for people ages 65 or older. It may also cover certain younger people with disabilities. Medicare beneficiaries can shop for an Allwell Medicare Advantage product from Home State Health that will meet their healthcare needs and budget during the Annual Enrollment Period through December 7, 2019.

Consumers and their family members can compare and purchase products on the Allwell.Homestatehealth.com website, or by calling 1-877-891-6102 (TTY:711) to speak to a licensed Medicare sales representative.

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter. Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Allwell. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. Centene Corporation, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

