Home State Health, Centene Foundation Announce $750,000 Grant Opportunity for Missouri Organizations Improving Health Outcomes

Community-based organizations and providers across Missouri can apply through July 10, 2026 for grants up to $100,000

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home State Health and the Centene Foundation today announced a new grant opportunity to support nonprofit, community-based organizations and providers working to address key social drivers of health across Missouri.

Through this initiative, a total of $750,000 in funding will be distributed, with individual grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. Funding will support programs focused on improving health outcomes by addressing factors such as access to healthy food, housing stability and workforce development.

Applications are open now through July 10, 2026, with award announcements expected in August 2026.

"Home State Health is committed to supporting organizations that are addressing the root causes impacting health outcomes across our state," said Shawn Furey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Home State Health. "Access to stable housing, nutritious food and employment opportunities plays an important role in overall health. By partnering with community organizations, we aim to help reduce barriers and support improved outcomes for communities throughout Missouri."

Funding Overview

A total of 20 grants will be awarded across five tiers:

10 grants of $10,000

4 grants of $25,000

4 grants of $50,000

2 grants of $75,000

2 grants of $100,000

Organizations addressing a broad range of social drivers of health are encouraged to apply. Priority consideration will be given to programs focused on:

Food insecurity

Housing stability

Workforce development

Rural communities across Missouri

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must:

Serve Missouri Medicaid populations (e.g., individuals currently enrolled in Medicaid or communities with a demonstrated Medicaid-eligible population)

Be a Missouri-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization

Demonstrate how funds will be used and the ability to measure outcomes and impact

Submit required documentation (e.g., program materials, W-9, Form 990, IRS determination letter)

How to Apply

To learn more and apply, visit our Grant Program.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Missouri‑based managed care organization and company of Centene Corporation, a Fortune 25 healthcare enterprise. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet and also provides Marketplace and Medicare coverage to Missouri residents. The organization is committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time.

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing drivers of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website.

SOURCE Home State Health