Home Trends & Design Announces Strategic Alliance with FurnitureDealer.net

New Partnership Elevates Access to Eco-Friendly Furniture Collections

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Trends & Design proudly unveils a strategic alliance with FurnitureDealer.net , a premier online platform for furniture commerce. This partnership enhances the availability of HTD's eco-conscious, solid wood furniture lines, offering industry partners a robust new resource for their business needs.

Through this collaboration, stakeholders gain immediate access to:

A comprehensive product lineup with detailed technical specifications

Precise measurements and competitive pricing information

High-resolution imagery for marketing and online displays

Regular updates on innovative designs and best-selling items

This alliance underscores HTD's commitment to supporting its network with seamless, innovative tools. Spanning from elegantly crafted dining sets to distinctive decor pieces, HTD's offerings are engineered for durability and aesthetic appeal. The integration with FurnitureDealer.net streamlines the process of delivering these creations to markets worldwide.

For additional details, please explore FurnitureDealer.net or reach out to the HTD Team.

About Home Trends & Design

Home Trends & Design, a leading name in furniture craftsmanship, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Established with a vision to merge sustainability with superior design, the company has evolved from a modest workshop into a widely recognized brand. Renowned for its sustainable solid wood furniture, HTD continues to lead with a legacy of quality and environmental responsibility, promising to shape inspiring furniture design for the future. For more information and to see HTD's product line visit HTDdirect.com .

Phone Number: 512-804-5450

Website: HTDdirect.com

Marketing Contact: Tye Davis

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Home Trends & Design