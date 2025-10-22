Home Trends & Design Joins Furniture First as Approved Vendor Resource

Strategic Vendor Partnership Empowers Retailers with Sustainable Home Furnishings

AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Trends & Design (HTD), a leader in eco-conscious furniture craftsmanship, today announced its addition as an approved vendor resource for Furniture First, the nation's premier purchasing cooperative for independent furniture retailers. This collaboration expands access to HTD's premium, sustainably sourced solid wood collections, enabling Furniture First members to offer exceptional value and quality to their customers nationwide.

Furniture First, comprised of locally owned retail businesses across the United States, leverages collective buying power to secure competitive advantages from top manufacturers. By integrating HTD into its vetted vendor network, Furniture First strengthens its commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality home furnishings that support retailer growth and community-focused retail experiences.

"Partnering with Furniture First aligns perfectly with our dedication to fostering meaningful relationships in the industry," said Hank Cravey, CEO of HTD. "This partnership empowers Furniture First members to effortlessly incorporate our durable, design-forward pieces into their assortments, driving mutual success through shared values of integrity, innovation, and sustainability."

Furniture First members will benefit from enhanced procurement options, including streamlined ordering, exclusive pricing structures, and tailored support to highlight HTD's collections in their showrooms. This partnership underscores Furniture First's mission to provide members advantages through robust vendor relationships, helping retailers thrive for generations.

For more information on Home Trends & Design's offerings or to explore partnership opportunities, visit HTDdirect.com . Retailers interested in Furniture First membership can learn more at furniturefirst.com .

About Home Trends & Design

Home Trends & Design, a leading name in furniture craftsmanship, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Established with a vision to merge sustainability with superior design, the company has evolved from a modest workshop into a widely recognized brand. Renowned for its sustainable solid wood furniture, HTD continues to lead with a legacy of quality and environmental responsibility, promising to shape inspiring furniture design for the future. For more information and to see HTD's product line visit HTDdirect.com .

About Furniture First

Furniture First is a dynamic purchasing cooperative uniting independent furniture retailers across the U.S. By harnessing collective strength with leading manufacturers, it delivers rebates, discounts, and networking opportunities that propel member success. Guided by core values of relationships, integrity, respect, innovation, and teamwork, Furniture First empowers locally owned businesses to compete at the highest levels while bringing exceptional home furnishings to their communities.

Website: HTDdirect.com

Phone Number: 512-804-5450

Marketing Contact: Tye Davis

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Home Trends & Design