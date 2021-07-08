Home Water Filtration Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 7.13 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global home water filtration market report.

The home water filtration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.49% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Home water filtration systems market is expected to grow 1.63 times during the forecast period driven by health consciousness and poor tap water quality. The whole house water filtration systems accounted for over 29% of the market share in 2020 where APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9%. Over 47% of growth in the bathing segment is expected from the North America and Europe region with key players such as Aquasana, iSpring, and Pentair in the market. The demand can be more prominent in states such as Washington , California , Pennsylvania , Florida , Georgia , Ohio , and Texas where the tap water quality is unsafe compared to other state counterparts. Affordable faucet filters and shower filters to address hard water challenges can be prioritized to counter the threat posed by bottled water in Spain . The countertop segment accounted for 23% of the share in 2020, whereas whole house water systems are expected to pose an absolute growth of 53% during the forecast period in Latin America .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products type, end-use, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 30 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/home-water-filtration-market-size

Home Water Filtration Market – Segmentation

Whole house water filters are the most expensive and efficient systems for residences. The segment is expected to pose an absolute growth of 61.56% by 2026. Consumers prefer whole house filter systems for their chlorine, odor-free water, and many other benefits.

The manufactures are introducing new countertop and under the sink models with DIY installation and easy mounting without professional expertise to enhance convenience levels for the consumers. Inline filter adoption is high in households with well water supplies where the demand can be specific in countries like India , Indonesia . The APAC region accounted for 40.58% of the home water filtration market share in the inline segment.

, . The APAC region accounted for 40.58% of the home water filtration market share in the inline segment. The discounted filter replacement program from Aquasana – Water For Life has numerous benefits, including auto-delivery, free shipping, extended warranty, no contract 15% off on replacement filters where such schemes are recommended for other players to surge the growth in the water filter market.

Home Water Filtration Market by Product Type

Whole House

Under the Sink

Countertop

Pitchers & Dispensers

Faucet

Shower Mounted

Inline

Home Water Filtration Market by End-Use

Drinking

Cooking

Bathing

Laundry & Appliances

Home Water Filtration Market by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Home Water Filtration Market – Dynamics

In a highly competitive home water filtration systems market, it has become inevitable for players to withstand the competition through distinctive features and attributes either in terms of filtration or technology being incorporated. Accordingly, the introduction of smart water filters is expected to be a gamechanger during the next five years as they are aimed at enhancing customer sophistication. With very few players operating in the segment, the niche segment can serve as a differentiating factor to accelerate adoption among millennials and tech savvy households in the US, Europe, and Middle Eastern markets. Smart water filters essentially feature aspects such as remote monitoring, filter replacement cycles, Bluetooth, and other forms of connectivity for smartphone integration through apps. PUR is considered to be a key player in smart water filtration systems. The Bluetooth Ultimate Faucet Filtration System from PUR synchronizes with the smartphone through the Bluetooth feature. It helps and assists in tracking water consumption and filter.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Booming DIY Water Filters

Consumption of Packaged Drinking Water

Rise in Awareness of Water-borne Diseases

Significance of RO Filtration Systems

Home Water Filtration Market – Geography

The APAC region accounted for 35.33% of the home water filtration market in 2020 and is expected to pose lucrative growth opportunities in potential secondary markets such as Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore alongside major markets such as China, Japan, and India. The rising groundwater depletion in countries such as India can stimulate market demand in price-sensitive nations. The high concentration of industries in China, Japan, and South Korea eventually increases the threat of pollution and contamination in drinking water sources. Poor sewage disposal mechanisms, low and ineffective public water treatment plants, and high incidence of waterborne diseases such as typhoid are expected to propel the demand for filtration systems. The problem revolving around the distribution of water in China is a major crisis in the country where around seven provinces are experiencing water shortages. Around 80% of the coal reserves in the country are located in provinces where the water is scarce, thereby increasing the risk of contamination. As the country continues on its industrialization path, environmental costs are becoming more concerning, thereby fueling the need for water treatment systems, including home water filters.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/home-water-filtration-market-size

Home Water Filtration Market by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



India



Indonesia

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

Major Vendors

Aquasana

APEC Water Systems

iSpring Water Systems

Culligan

Pentair

Other Prominent Vendors

GE Appliances

3M

GHP Group

Express Water

Helen of Troy

Brita

LifeStraw

Aquagear

Big Berkey Water Filters

AquaHomeGroup

SpringWell Water Filtration Systems

Filtersmart

Aquafilter

SoftPro Water Systems

Woder

Soma

Waterdrop

DuPont

Whirlpool Corporation

Seychelle Water Filtration

Invigorated Water

Crystal Quest Water and Air Filtration

and Air Filtration Atlas Filtri

Water Filter Company

Doulton Water Filter

PureGreen

AQUAPHOR

Sawyer Products

TAPP Water

Superior Water

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence