HomeBinder, InspectionGo's Homeownership Solution, Launches Home Insurance Shopping

Homebuyers can now compare quotes from 30+ top carriers and secure coverage

TYRONE, Pa., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InspectionGo (iGo), a leading provider of technology and services for the home inspection industry, today announced the launch of home insurance shopping within HomeBinder, its personalized homeownership solution. The new offering, powered through a collaboration with Bindable, an embedded insurance platform and white-label agency services partner, enables HomeBinder's homebuyers to shop for and compare home insurance quotes from more than 30 leading carriers, all within the same guided experience that already helps them navigate utilities, moving, and home services.

HomeBinder is a complimentary moving and homeownership service, offered through a nationwide network of home inspection companies. The program now enrolls more than 20,000 homebuyers monthly. By working closely with inspectors and understanding the details of each home, HomeBinder is uniquely positioned to connect buyers with relevant, timely guidance — including insurance — at the moment they need it most.

Home insurance is consistently one of the first things buyers ask about after their inspection. With Bindable's quote API embedded directly within the HomeBinder Home Portal, buyers now have direct access to shop across leading national carriers, compare coverage options, bundle auto and other personal lines products, and either bind policies online when available or connect with a licensed insurance agent by phone for expert, unbiased advice and support.

"When a buyer is enrolled in HomeBinder, we already understand their home and where they are in the process," said Celeste Starchild, President of InspectionGo. "Adding insurance was a natural next step. Instead of sending buyers out to search on their own during one of the most hectic weeks of their lives, we're bringing the options to them — in context, with guidance, and without pressure. That's what HomeBinder is built to do."

Homebuyers Say the Support Makes a Meaningful Difference

"It was the most pleasant and productive 20 minutes of my life. Ken could not have been more personable (yet professional), and took care of setting up my power, gas, water, and internet in one simple call. He also gave me contacts for other home services I need. He felt like my genie in a bottle taking care of all my questions, concerns, and moving needs. Ten out of ten, no notes."

— Candy Parks, Asheville, NC

A Growing Platform for the Modern Homebuyer

The insurance launch follows HomeBinder's introduction of a nationwide network of vetted local movers in January 2026, which has already connected more than 10,000 homebuyers with moving services. Together, these additions reflect iGo's strategy of expanding HomeBinder's role as a single, trusted point of contact throughout the homeownership journey — from inspection day through move-in and beyond.

HomeBinder has earned more than 3,400 five-star reviews on Trustpilot, where homebuyers consistently highlight the calm, personalized support and the relief that comes from having one continuous resource throughout the transition into a new home.

About InspectionGo

InspectionGo (iGo) operates HomeBinder, a platform that combines personalized service with smart technology to make homeownership simpler and less stressful. By partnering with home inspection companies, HomeBinder transforms the insights gathered during the inspection process into timely, relevant support for buyers — always one step ahead to reduce stress and avoid unnecessary expense, from move-in through long-term homeownership.

In addition to HomeBinder, iGo offers a suite of industry-leading solutions built to support the growth and success of inspection companies:

Keystone, business management software for inspection companies

Repair Pricer, an AI-powered tool that generates accurate repair estimates from any inspection report

iGo Network, a national home inspection scheduling service

iGo Community, the nation's top business coaching group for inspection company owners

Proudly based in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, iGo is committed to creating career opportunities and driving economic growth in its rural community. Learn more at inspectiongo.com.

About Bindable

Bindable is simplifying insurance distribution by developing configurable, connected, and customer-centric digital experiences that holistically support the needs of insurance providers, trusted brands, and consumers.

Bindable's proprietary Insurance-as-a-Service platform features: expertly designed branded marketplace templates; modern API-powered quoting experiences; complementary agency support services; and access to Policy Crusher®, its licensable customer relationship management tool, comparative rater, and cross-sell engine.

Whether enhancing an existing distribution model or launching a virtual agency, top-tier carriers, brokers, and brands leverage Bindable's comprehensive digital tools and support services to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and maximize revenue potential through alternative channels. To learn more, visit www.bindable.com.

Press Contact

Janice McDill

312-307-3134

http://inspectiongo.com

SOURCE InspectionGo