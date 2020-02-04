Homebot Adds Home Search to its Client-For-Life Portal

For lenders that have already invested in Home Search for their clients, Homebot supports the ability to leverage that existing technology investment by integrating it with their Homebot for a similar client-for-life experience. Real estate agents connected with Homebot PRO lenders may also utilize their existing IDX home search.

"From renting to dreaming to buying to selling, Home Search is an important tool for consumers throughout the lifecycle of homeownership," said Ernie Graham, CEO of Homebot. "Now our lender customers can effortlessly give it to their Homebot clients and collaborate more closely with their agent partners."

Homebot's recent partnership with Ylopo is making this experience possible as well as an exciting roadmap of search-related features for the future.

About Homebot

Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning client portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.

HOMEBOT MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Lynch

303-960-8770

michael@homebot.ai

SOURCE Homebot, Inc.