Homebuyers Now Trust AI at Every Step of Their Biggest Financial Decision, Veterans United Survey Finds

More than half of prospective homebuyers (53%) say they'd be comfortable purchasing a home

with no direct human involvement

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing share of buyers are ready to let artificial intelligence do the heavy lifting during their homebuying process. More than half of prospective homebuyers (53%) say they would be comfortable buying a home without any direct human involvement, according to a new survey released by Veterans United Home Loans.

The findings reflect growing confidence in AI-powered tools across every stage of the homebuying journey, from researching lenders and comparing loan options to organizing paperwork and receiving personalized mortgage guidance.

The survey found that 89% of prospective buyers would share personal financial information with a lender's AI-powered tool in exchange for tailored mortgage advice, while 68% say they trust mortgage information provided by AI-based tools.

"What's striking is how much trust buyers are placing in these tools when it comes to major financial decisions," said Chris Birk, vice president of mortgage insight at Veterans United. "Their willingness to share financial information, seek personalized guidance and even consider a fully AI-driven experience suggests many consumers are becoming far more comfortable with this technology than they were just a few years ago."

AI Becomes a Homebuying Assistant

Buyers' willingness to embrace AI extends beyond information gathering. The findings suggest many consumers increasingly view AI as more than a source of information.

More than three-quarters of prospective buyers (76%) say they are comfortable using AI tools to shop for mortgage lenders on their behalf. Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) are comfortable using AI-powered tools to help manage loan application documents with more than one-third who say they are very comfortable with that role.

Veterans Lead in AI Adoption

Veterans and service members consistently expressed higher levels of trust and comfort with AI than civilian buyers across every major survey question.

Among Veterans, 77% trust mortgage information provided by AI-based tools, compared to just 59% of civilian buyers. Veterans were also more willing to share financial information with AI-powered lender tools and more comfortable using AI for loan documents, lender shopping and other mortgage-related tasks.

The consistency of those results points to a notable divide in how different groups of buyers are approaching emerging technology and may signal a faster pace of AI adoption among military and Veteran communities.

"The gap between Veterans and civilian buyers is a reminder that technology adoption isn't a one-size-fits-all story," Birk said. "Different groups may arrive at the same destination, but they don't always move at the same pace."

Human Expertise Still Matters

Despite growing enthusiasm for AI, buyers continue to see an important role for human expertise throughout the homebuying process.

While 53% say they would be comfortable purchasing a home without direct human involvement, only one-quarter (25%) say they would be very comfortable doing so.

To view the methodology, visit: https://www.veteransunited.com/education/ai-homebuying/

About Veterans United Home Loans

Veterans United Home Loans, a full-service national direct lender based in Columbia, Missouri, closed more than $26 billion in loans in fiscal 2025 and was the nation's No. 1 VA purchase lender, according to Department of Veterans Affairs Lender Statistics. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service.

VeteransUnited.com | 1-800-884-5560 | 550 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65201 | Veterans United Home Loans NMLS # 1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Private lender. Not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Licensed in all 50 states. Military advisors are paid employees of Veterans United. For State Licensing information, please visit www.veteransunited.com/licenses. Equal Housing Opportunity

SOURCE Veterans United Home Loans