Homecare Homebase Announces 2025 November Gold Standard Award Winner

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homecare Homebase SM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, today announced Tatiana Prusakof, RN at HCA Healthcare at Home, as the November recipient of the Gold Standard Award.

"Tatiana has been going above and beyond for quite some time now for the agency," Robin White, Agency Director at HCA Healthcare at Home shared. "When the agency is down to just one RN, Tatiana steps up without hesitation, often working six days a week to cover patient visits and manage all nursing cases, even beyond what's required."

The Gold Standard Award recognizes outstanding home-based caregivers who utilize HCHB to deliver outstanding patient care. Nominations are submitted and carefully chosen by the HCHB team for their expertise, enthusiasm and steadfast dedication.

When asked about receiving the award, Tatiana said "I am grateful for this honor. It means that I am doing the right things most of the time, treating all clients as individuals, with respect and attention, despite our differences and backgrounds."

Tatiana exemplifies the spirit of the Gold Standard Award through her leadership, compassion and tireless service to both patients and colleagues. Her willingness to go above and beyond for her team and the individuals in her care represents the very best of home-based healthcare.

"Her compassion and commitment are unmatched," Susan Coderre, Clinical Manager continued. "She's an incredible preceptor to new staff, often taking them out on visits even during her busiest days. Tatiana truly embodies what it means to be a home health nurse; she embraces this calling with grace, love and unwavering dedication to her patients."

To learn more about these companies and the Gold Standard Awards, visit hchb.com and hcahealthcare.com.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 300,000 HCHB users serve approximately one million patients daily, resulting in over 121 million annual visits. Homecare Homebase is a Hearst Health company. For more information, visit hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB , Homecare Homebase , MCG , MHK , QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn .

About HCA Healthcare at Home

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising 191 hospitals and approximately 2,500 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, physician clinics and in 20 states and the United Kingdom. HCA Healthcare at Home programs bring expert medical care, resources, and compassion right to the patient's door, ensuring they feel support and cared for as they transition from hospital to home. Specialized, interdisciplinary teams provide quality care with impressive outcomes including lower than average re-hospitalization rates and 4 star or above star ratings.

