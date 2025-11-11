Homecare Homebase Honors 2025 Customer Award Winners and Home Care Aide Scholarship Recipients Advancing Excellence in Home-Based Care

HCHB recognizes standout customers driving excellence and innovation, alongside this year's scholarship recipients, in support of workforce growth and advancement

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homecare Homebase SM (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, today announced the winners of its 2025 Customer Awards and the recipients of its Home Care Aide Scholarships. These annual recognitions honor customers and caregivers who exemplify excellence, innovation and impact across the home-based care community.

"Both our Customer Awards and Home Care Aide Scholarship Program reflect the dedication and innovation demonstrated by our customers and allow us to celebrate their remarkable impact on patients, communities and the future of care in the home," said Luke Rutledge, president of Homecare Homebase. "We're proud to recognize organizations and individuals who continually raise the bar for quality care, operational excellence and workforce advancement."

The HCHB Customer Awards recognize agencies and individuals who are leading the way in patient care, community engagement and performance improvement. Together, these honorees represent the compassion, ingenuity and commitment moving home-based care forward.

Industry Advocate Award

The Industry Advocate Award highlights individual contributions in patient care, performance, innovation or regulatory affairs. It recognizes leaders whose advocacy advances quality and efficiency while elevating patient experiences across communities. This year's winner is:

Merrill Seyler, RN, BSN, MHA at AuthoraCare Collective

Community Impact Award

The Community Impact Award celebrates organizations making significant differences in their communities through extraordinary actions or programs. Honorees are recognized for their deep community partnerships and compassionate approaches that enhance access and quality of care for patients and families. This year's winner is:

Care Central VNA & Hospice

Innovation & Achievement Award

The Innovation & Achievement Award recognizes organizations that have developed innovative solutions to address challenges within the home care market, highlighting forward-thinking approaches to technology and process improvements that enhance outcomes and streamline care delivery. This year's winner is:

THEMA Health Services AZ

Quality Award - Home Health

The Quality Award - Home Health recognizes agencies that achieve a 5-star rating in the CMS Quality of Patient Care metrics. These organizations consistently deliver top-tier clinical outcomes and patient-centered care, setting the standard for performance across the field. This year's home health winners include:

Acacia Home Health Services

Americare

Home Care Experts

LifeCare Health Services

Well Care Health

Quality Award - Hospice

The Quality Award - Hospice honors agencies that achieve a 100 in the Hospice Quality Reporting Program (HQRP), reflecting exceptional quality metrics and compassionate, individualized care that honors patient dignity and comfort. This year's hospice winners include:

Bethany Hospice & Palliative Care

Care Central VNA & Hospice

Harmony Hospice

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

LHC Group

LifeCare Health Services

Moments Hospice

KPI Excellence Award - Home Health

The KPI Excellence Award - Home Health honors agencies excelling in acute care hospitalizations, highlighting strong care coordination and proactive approaches that reduce avoidable hospitalizations and improve outcomes. This year's home health winners include:

Community Nursing Services

VNS Health

Welcome Homecare

KPI Excellence Award - Hospice

The KPI Excellence Award - Hospice recognizes agencies based on hospice visits in the last days of life (HVLDL), which concentrates on visits provided in the last three vulnerable days of life for a patient. These agencies' results reflect a deep dedication to ensuring patients and families receive attentive, compassionate support when it matters most. This year's hospice winners are:

BrightSpring Health Services

Optage Hospice

RVNAhealth

Home Care Aide Scholarship Program

The Home Care Aide Scholarship Program recognizes the compassion, dedication and professionalism of caregivers who form the foundation of home-based care. This initiative empowers home care aides in their professional advancement by providing scholarship opportunities that foster growth, education and continued excellence in the field.

This year, three outstanding home care aides will receive a $2,000 scholarship, recognizing their dedication to delivering high-quality, compassionate care while pursuing further education and professional development. The 2025 recipients will be announced during the HCHB Users Conference, celebrating their contributions to patient well-being and their drive to build meaningful, lasting careers in home-based care.

HCHB is proud to honor these inspiring caregivers and looks forward to the lasting impact of their continued contributions. To learn more about Homecare Homebase's award programs, please visit hchb.com.

