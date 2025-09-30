New automation and AI-powered tools from Homecare Homebase streamline intake, medication documentation and care management.

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homecare Homebase℠ (HCHB), the leading software for home-based care, has launched three new automation and AI-driven tools. These innovative tools create workflow efficiencies in areas of home-based care that are historically time-consuming and manual.

Homecare Homebase Launches Innovative AI-Driven Tools

"Homecare Homebase is proud to put new tools in the hands of our customers that improve data visibility and care coordination and support better patient outcomes," said Luke Rutledge, president of Homecare Homebase. "Our goal is to lead the way in responsible innovation. Our automation and AI-powered products are designed with a strong emphasis on compliance, staying true to the foundation that has made us a market leader while providing solutions that the home-based care industry needs today."

All three of the new products are part of the HCHB Intelligence Suite and are accessible through the Homecare Homebase EHR for a seamless user experience. The products improve processes from intake to care planning.

Intake Central - a centralized intake platform allowing agencies to save referral time and automate workflows based on the agency's payer agreements, service coverage, capacity, and other agency customized factors. Eligibility checks, documentation validation and task management all take place within the Intake Central platform. When referrals are completed, the solution seamlessly integrates with the EHR to ensure smooth transitions into clinical care for patients.

Curate: Medications - a new AI-powered clinical tool that reduces time spent documenting medications during Start of Care by pre-populating and de-duplicating medication entries from the patient record. During the Start of Care visit, clinicians review, edit and add medications from a single screen. The tool transforms the process of medication documentation from a slow, manual transcription process into a "review and confirm" experience. With less screen time and fewer manual tasks, clinicians can focus more fully on patient care while maintaining compliance.

Predict: Hospitalization Risk - an AI-powered machine learning model designed to help home health agencies reduce hospital readmissions by surfacing real-time patient risk insights at the point of care. By surfacing risk insights, HCHB's Predict: Hospitalization Risk serves as a tool for clinicians to determine if interventions will help to reduce avoidable hospitalizations and support more efficient, personalized care planning for the patient.

Hannah Pearson, chief revenue officer at Homecare Homebase, shared the motivation driving future HCHB innovations. "Our industry is facing mounting pressure to do more with less. Our AI and automation solutions are purpose-built to ease clinical and administrative burdens for home care providers of all sizes. We are proud to develop technology that touches the lives of some of our nation's most vulnerable populations."

To learn more about AI and innovation at Homecare Homebase, visit hchb.com.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable realtime, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information visit www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Homecare Homebase