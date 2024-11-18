Homedics® Launches SaunaZen: A Revolutionary Portable Steam Sauna for At-Home Wellness and Relaxation

The Leader in Global Wellness Products Brings the Luxury of Traditional Steam Sauna to Any Space with an Innovative, Portable Design and Easy Setup in Seconds

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading holistic health and wellness brand, Homedics ®, today announced the launch of SaunaZen, a portable steam sauna. Featuring the ultimate portable design for easy storing, and able to unfold and set up in under a minute, SaunaZen is ideal for small and medium spaces and both indoor and outdoor environments so anyone can experience sauna therapy health benefits anywhere. SaunaZen is also designed with aesthetically pleasing, waterproof three-layer heat-locking fabric that not only traps in heat and moisture, reaching up to 115°F inside the tent, but also blends effortlessly with home decor.

Homedics SaunaZen

The sauna category is exploding with the growing focus on health and wellbeing, and as the proven health benefits of steam saunas—including improved circulation, stress relief, and detoxification—gain more attention. However, a spa or gym membership to access these benefits can be extremely pricey. With Homedics' SaunaZen, you can bring the extraordinary benefits of steam sauna therapy into your own home in seconds at an affordable price.

"At Homedics, we are committed to providing innovative wellness solutions that fit seamlessly into the modern lifestyle," said Daniel Kaufman, Head of Corporate Strategy at FKA Brands. "With SaunaZen, we've made it possible to enjoy the powerful health benefits of a traditional steam sauna right at home. The benefits of steam saunas are incredibly impactful and should be a part of everyone's daily routine. We're thrilled to introduce our first entry into the sauna category, with more exciting innovations on the way to make self-care even more accessible and convenient "

As the top global manufacturer of wellness products, Homedics transforms people's daily lives by delivering high-quality, accessible value technologies that promote good health and provide attainable solutions for an improved holistic way of life. Known as a single destination relaxation, better breathing, sleep, movement, health monitoring and more, the brand offers accessible self-care products for everyone wherever one calls home.

Saunazen is now available for purchase on homedics.com and retails for $249.99 and on Costco.com with a special offer. To learn more about SaunaZen and to stay up to date on the latest Homedics launches, please visit www.homedics.com and follow on Instagram at @homedics .

ABOUT HOMEDICS

Homedics is a world leader in holistic wellness and global manufacturer of wellness products offering a variety of solutions that ease pain through a wide range of highly effective, medically tested offerings for every aspect of your life and home. For 30+ years, Homedics has been redefining wellness at home as a trusted brand helping consumers feel better, sleep better, breathe better, and live better. As a single destination for accessible self-care products, Homedics carries gadgets and accessories in every category, including clarifying air purifiers, hydrating humidifiers, luxe sleep tools, top-quality spa products, meditative devices, inventive massaging tools and more.

SOURCE Homedics