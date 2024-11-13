Homedics® Unveils Natura: The Perfect Fusion of Technology and Design for Wellness at Home

The New Humidifier Combines Cutting-Edge Functionality with Modern Design to Enhance Both Air Quality and Home Décor

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading holistic health and wellness brand, Homedics ®, today announced the launch of Natura, a brand new humidifier model that blends high-tech, sustainable materials, and a love of nature. Natura serves as a powerful humidifier that combats dryness in your space and doubles as a planter with a removable compartment for your favorite plant.

With a nozzle that converts water into a fine warm or cool mist, Natura evenly releases the perfect amount of moisture for spaces up to 402 sq. ft.* Its 1.3-gallon easy top-fill tank offers up to 60 hours of runtime and includes Clean Tank Technology, auto-shutoff when water is low, and is easy to clean. Natura can be used with or without your favorite small plant, offering versatility to suit your space. Simply remove the bamboo lid to add a plant of your choice for a natural touch. For an added layer of relaxation, enhance the experience with aromatherapy using the included essential oil pads.

Homedics is renowned for its innovative humidifiers, which are always pushing the boundaries of humidification technology and design. By combining advanced technologies with user-friendly features and aesthetic design, Homedics has established itself as a leading and trusted brand in the wellness category. The launch of Natura marries the brand's expertise in humidifier technology, elevated design and the love of nature, enhancing wellness at home.

"Natura has truly become one of my favorite products. It's not just a humidifier—it's a blend of wellness and design that we've carefully crafted to elevate any home," said Daniel Kaufman, Head of Corporate Strategy at FKA Brands. "What makes it special is how it seamlessly merges top-tier performance with a modern, elegant aesthetic, plus the added touch of greenery that brings life into your space. At Homedics, we don't just focus on functionality—we create devices that enhance your well-being and complement your home, and Natura is the perfect example of that balance."

As the top global manufacturer of wellness products, Homedics transforms people's daily lives by delivering high-quality, accessible value technologies that promote good health and provide attainable solutions for an improved holistic way of life. Known as a single destination relaxation, better breathing, sleep, movement, health monitoring and more, the brand offers accessible self-care products for everyone wherever one calls home.

Natura is available for purchase on homedics.com and Target.com and retails for $129.99. To learn more about Natura and to stay up to date on the latest Homedics launches, please visit www.homedics.com and follow on Instagram at @homedics .

ABOUT HOMEDICS

Homedics is a world leader in holistic wellness and global manufacturer of wellness products offering a variety of solutions that ease pain through a wide range of highly effective, medically tested offerings for every aspect of your life and home. For 30+ years, Homedics has been redefining wellness at home as a trusted brand helping consumers feel better, sleep better, breathe better, and live better. As a single destination for accessible self-care products, Homedics carries gadgets and accessories in every category, including clarifying air purifiers, hydrating humidifiers, luxe sleep tools, top-quality spa products, meditative devices, inventive massaging tools and more.

