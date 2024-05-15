HomeGoods Brings its Brand Fans Together at HomeGoods Finder's Camp, a Weekend Getaway as Exciting as a Trip to the Stores

For just $49.99 per person, fans can book a cabin filled with amazing finds beginning May 17th at 12PM ET

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HomeGoods, the nation's leading off-price retailer, announces the launch of HomeGoods Finder's Camp, a bookable weekend getaway for passionate brand fans that brings to life the thrilling feeling shoppers experience in stores. Brand enthusiasts now have a chance to revel in that same feeling and let their inspiration run wild at a reimagined summer camp in the Catskills of New York from June 7-9.

Registration to book a cabin begins Friday, May 17 at 12 PM ET on a first come, first served basis and by party size at Tock . Bookings are available for parties of two, four or six for an unbeatable price of $49.99 per person for the entire weekend.

There are ten distinctly decorated cabins designed for fans to:

Feel inspired by finds sourced from around the globe at Traveler's Teak Cabin or tap into a treasured hobby and cozy up at the Bookworm Birch Cabin.

Relish in their love for coveted finds like HomeGoods' viral fruit stools at the Zest Friend Forest Cabin and a burst of pink-everything at the Pink Pine Cabin.

Embrace trending aesthetics with never-ending excitement at the Eclectic Grandpa Elm Cabin and the Grandma Grove Cabin.

Fans will also journey through common spaces like a Lakeside Lounge to relax and take in the views with fellow fans and a mess hall to dine and bond with others in between enjoying activities that illuminate a sense of exploration and inspiration including:

Find & Fare Foyer: Indulge in a welcome dinner that takes summer camp classics to new heights with a globally inspired twist.

Indulge in a welcome dinner that takes summer camp classics to new heights with a globally inspired twist. Trailblazing Treasure Hunt: Enjoy a serendipitous moment of foraging for enchanting finds through camp trails filled with surprise.

Enjoy a serendipitous moment of foraging for enchanting finds through camp trails filled with surprise. Stitch Studio: Reflect onthe feeling of discovering a find made just for you during an embroidery class where you will personalize cozy throws and plush pillows.

Reflect onthe feeling of discovering a find made just for you during an embroidery class where you will personalize cozy throws and plush pillows. Gardening Gazebo: Take your green thumb to the next level by learning how to creatively plant in style.

Take your green thumb to the next level by learning how to creatively plant in style. Spooky Stories & S'mores: Bring a festive spirit and fall under the spell of wickedly delicious treats and spookily inspired décor stories.

Bring a festive spirit and fall under the spell of wickedly delicious treats and spookily inspired décor stories. Finder's Paradise: End an unforgettable weekend with a wow-worthy, tropical celebration to connect with new friends and bid farewell.

"HomeGoods Finder's Camp is an opportunity to bring our community of brand fans, our Finders, together to celebrate why they love HomeGoods so much," said Samantha Kussmann, Manager of Marketing, HomeGoods. "We're excited to offer a getaway where Finders will bond over the feeling of exploration and creativity that happens every day in our stores. That moment when a spark of inspiration hits upon discovering the most unexpected, yet perfect find at the most incredible value."

To find a HomeGoods near you to get inspired by quality finds at amazing prices, visit homegoods.com.

*HomeGoods Finder's Camp: Only ten cabins available; first come first serve; while supplies last. Void outside the eligibility area and where prohibited. 'HomeGoods Finder's Camp' is sponsored by HomeGoods, a division of The TJX Companies, Inc. Open to legal United States residents 21 & older. For official rules, visit HomeGoodsFindersCampTC.com.

