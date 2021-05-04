HomeGoods Launches 'HomeGoods Hideout,' a Getaway Designed for Moms to Rediscover Joy This Mother's Day

Today through May 9, 2021, consumers in the greater New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles areas can enter for a chance to win a five-day stay in their local HomeGoods Hideout between May 20, 2021 – June 28, 2021 via homegoods.com/hideout , for up to five winners per market.

HomeGoods converted three spaces across New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles into relaxing retreats, featuring high-quality finds from around the world at always affordable prices. Just like the constantly changing merchandise found in HomeGoods' stores, each space will be newly transformed for each winner to provide a unique and unexpected experience. Before each stay, all participating parties will be required to follow applicable CDC, state, and local COVID-19 mandates and protocols. At the end of their stay, Hideout winners can take home a selection of featured treasures to bring the magic of HomeGoods with them.

Each HomeGoods Hideout has a stylistically distinct theme crafted for each city:

The 'Restore' Hideout will allow New Yorkers to get away from the hustle and bustle of their daily lives and enjoy a calming environment complete with luxurious, yet cozy, décor, creating a dreamy sanctuary.

The 'Escape' Hideout will appease Chicagoans' wanderlust with otherworldly ambiances that ignite the senses and fuel relaxation.

The 'Recharge' Hideout will serve Angelenos with a fun and vibrant place for much-needed rejuvenation, featuring electrifying colors to spark creativity and a renewed sense of motivation.

"At HomeGoods, we take pride in giving consumers a place to discover the unexpected, let their creativity run wild, and experience the thrill of finding in every shopping trip," said Joanna Howarth, Public Relations Manager, HomeGoods. "We hope the HomeGoods Hideout giveaway will do all of that and more, reminding moms, who so often put everyone else first, that they too deserve to have fun and feel joy this Mother's Day."

HomeGoods will also bring the experience to fifty more moms across the country to help them rediscover a sense of joy in their own surroundings. Today through May 9, 2021, HomeGoods is calling for submissions from consumers nationwide to enter by commenting via Instagram for a chance to win a HomeGoods Hideout in a Box**. The HomeGoods Hideout in a Box giveaway will feature boxes filled with high-quality merchandise that will bring the essence of wow-factor and delight of the physical HomeGoods Hideouts to homes across the country for moms to carve out their own home space to 'Escape,' 'Restore' and 'Recharge.'

*HomeGoods Hideout:

No purchase necessary. Void outside the eligibility area and where prohibited. The HomeGoods Hideout Giveaway is sponsored by HomeGoods, a division of The TJX Companies, Inc. Open to legal United States residents, residing within 50 miles of New York City, Los Angeles, or Chicago metropolitan areas ("eligibility area"), 18 & older. Begins 10:00 AM ET on 5/4/21 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 5/9/21. For Official Rules, visit homegoodshideout.dja.com. Sponsor: The TJX Companies, Inc., 770 Cochituate Road, Framingham, MA 01701.

**Hideout in A Box:

No Purch Nec. Open to 50 US/DC/PR, 18+. Ends 5/9 Rules: homegoodsbox.dja.com.

About HomeGoods

HomeGoods operates more than 820 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 30, 2021, the end of the Company's fiscal year, TJX operated a total of 4,572 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. TJX's press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com. For a look inside HomeGoods, please visit https://www.homegoods.com/virtualtour.

