HomeGoods Launches Online Store, Giving Consumers Another Way to Shop Exciting Finds

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeGoods, one of the nation's leading off-price home décor retailers, introduced e-commerce on HomeGoods.com, today. The highly anticipated online store is a new destination for shoppers to discover a unique assortment of products, top brands, and décor ideas from the store they know and love.

Consumers can now explore and shop select categories of amazing finds through an online experience that offers high-quality merchandise from around the world at incredible prices. The site debuts with an exciting selection of curated finds featuring a fresh mix of merchandise just like shoppers can find in-store. Categories include bedding, bath, decorative pillows, kitchen goods, seasonal décor, pet, and storage/organization, with new finds to be added regularly.

"We are thrilled to bring a second way for our passionate shoppers to discover and shop an assortment they know and love," said John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods. "We hope our customers find the same excitement shopping HomeGoods online as they do exploring the aisles of our stores."

"We are excited to expand HomeGoods' digital footprint so customers can shop whenever they'd like," said Mark DeOliveira, President, TJX Digital US. "HomeGoods.com will provide a complementary experience to our stores, allowing shoppers to pair in-store purchases with online finds to bring their vision to life."

Shoppers can enjoy easy returns, as online merchandise can be returned via mail or in-store at any one of the more than 820 HomeGoods locations across the U.S.*

HomeGoods plans to continue to expand its online store, beginning with a collection of gifts and festive décor just in time for the holiday season. Visit HomeGoods.com to shop online and find local stores.

About HomeGoods

HomeGoods operates more than 820 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 30, 2021, the end of the company's fiscal year, TJX operated a total of 4,572 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. TJX's press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com. For a look inside HomeGoods, please visit https://www.homegoods.com/virtualtour.

For design tips, inspiration and more, explore the Art of Finding blog on HomeGoods.com and visit us on Instagram at @homegoods, Facebook at facebook.com/homegoods, Pinterest at pinterest.com/homegoods and Twitter at @homegoods. Shoppers can also share their online and in-store finds on social with #HomeGoodsFinds.

*Some exclusions apply to in-store returns. Please see our full return policy on HomeGoods.com.

