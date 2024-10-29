HomeGoods Unveils 'Deck the Everything Day' in Partnership with Kristin Chenoweth to Celebrate the Joy of Early Holiday Decorating

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/home-goods/9298951-en-homegoods-unveils-deck-the-everything-day-partnership-kristin-chenoweth-holiday-decorating

HomeGoods is kicking off celebrations with actress, singer, and holiday icon, Kristin Chenoweth, with celebrations meant to inspire early holiday decorators to decorate however and whenever they want.

"For me, the holidays are all about family and creating new memories while cherishing our traditions from the past. One of my favorite holiday rituals is wandering through the aisles of HomeGoods for decorating inspiration. I get so excited that I can't wait to have my family come over so we can deck the halls, sip hot cocoa, and enjoy a magical holiday playlist," said Chenoweth. "That's why I'm thrilled to partner with HomeGoods to inspire fellow decorators to spread the holiday cheer and embrace the joy of decorating as early as their heart desires."

Starting Nov.1, customers can revel in the delight of early decorating through several festive activities, including:

HomeGoods stores will open one hour early at 8:30 a.m. on Nov.1 so shoppers can get a head start on finding high-quality holiday décor at unbeatable prices. To confirm the store hours of a HomeGoods location near you, please visit homegoods.com.

on Nov.1 so shoppers can get a head start on finding high-quality holiday décor at unbeatable prices. To confirm the store hours of a HomeGoods location near you, please visit homegoods.com. Deck The Everything Day Headquarters, a festive, life-size gingerbread house, will pop-up in Madison Square Park, New York City , on Nov. 1-2 . The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 ., where guests can immerse themselves in endless decorating inspiration. Visitors can also participate in unexpected, fun activities designed to spark holiday magic including a chance to meet Kristin Chenoweth on Nov. 1 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

, on . The event will take place from on and on ., where guests can immerse themselves in endless decorating inspiration. Visitors can also participate in unexpected, fun activities designed to spark holiday magic including a chance to meet on Giveaways to share their holiday decor on social media from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 for a chance to win one of four $500 gift cards. To enter, all customers need to do is like and comment on the sweepstakes post on @HomeGoods Instagram.

"With a festive selection of high-quality decor at an incredible value, HomeGoods unlocks limitless decorating possibilities, which is why we created Deck the Everything Day," said Samantha Kussmann, Manager of Marketing, HomeGoods. "So that everyone can experience the joy that early decorating brings just like how they celebrate their finds when shopping HomeGoods Stores."

To find a HomeGoods near you and to get inspired by quality holiday finds at amazing prices, visit homegoods.com.

Survey Methodology

HomeGoods commissioned an online survey managed by Edelman Data & Intelligence (DXI) that fielded between August 23 – September 3, 2024, across U.S. adults aged 18-65. HomeGoods surveyed 1,500 respondents in total – 1,000 non-early holiday decorators (defined as decorating for the holidays after Thanksgiving) and 500 early holiday decorators (defined as decorating before Thanksgiving).

