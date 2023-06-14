HOMEOWNERS "TAKE BACK YOUR YARD" WITH THE DAIKIN FIT HVAC SYSTEM

Daikin's cutting-edge inverter heat pump or air conditioner is compact, energy efficient, quiet, and sustainable

WALLER, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin) is making it easier for homeowners to "take back their backyard" with incentives on the Daikin FIT inverter heat pump or air conditioning systems for ducted homes. Unlike cube-style outdoor central air conditioning units, the Daikin FIT is compact (less than 14" wide), energy-efficient, and almost 5 times quieter than traditional units, making it the ideal choice for homeowners who want to cool their homes without sacrificing outdoor space or peace and quiet. Daikin is offering homeowners substantial instant rebates for select products through Daikin Comfort Professionals.

Given rising energy costs and increasing concerns about environmental sustainability, many homeowners are looking to save money on their energy bills while reducing their carbon footprint. The Daikin FIT is designed to be energy-efficient, using adaptive inverter technology, which keeps indoor air comfortable while consuming up to 30% less energy compared to traditional air conditioners. It's available as a cooling-only central air conditioner — using a gas furnace for heat if required — or as an all-electric heat pump, which provides year-round indoor comfort. Daikin FIT systems can also be configured for dual fuel heating - a combination of either gas heating or electric heat pump heating, from the same system, adjustable based on utility rates and temperature.

The Daikin FIT inverter heat pump uses only electricity to heat and cool a home, making it part of a nationwide strategy to reduce environmental impacts through electrification and decarbonization. As opposed to a traditional unit that can only cycle on and off, the inverter technology allows the heat pump to adapt its performance based on actual, real-time demand. Like a car operating on cruise control, an inverter carefully controls the heating and cooling delivered by the heat pump. This helps to minimize temperature fluctuations, improve dehumidification, provide continuous cooling and heating comfort, and reduce energy costs by up to 30% compared to traditional heat pumps. Heat pumps are widely used around the world and are embraced for their ability to eliminate the need for fossil fuels, especially in regions where fuel costs are skyrocketing.

"Up to 60% of the energy consumption in a typical home is due to heating and cooling," said Marc Bellanger, Director of Marketing Communication. "Daikin FIT's adaptive inverter technology provides homeowners a pathway to sustainability because it saves energy over time."

About Daikin
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 96,337 employees worldwide and is the world's #1 indoor comfort solutions provider. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana, and Quietflex brand products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial, and industrial use and are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is located at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.northamerica-daikin.com.

