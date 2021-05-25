Homeowners' Tree & Shrub Investments Rise Nearly 50% During the Pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen, the nation's leading lawn care provider whose services include tree and shrub care, found that 49 percent of Americans made more investments to their trees and shrubs in 2020 than in previous years, according to a new survey released in partnership with OnePoll. The survey polled 2,000 American homeowners with an outdoor space to analyze how they've been finding solace during the pandemic, and over half (52 percent) of respondents stated they updated or added new plants and/or garden additions to their home's exterior over the past year.

Despite the increase in investment on a home's exterior among Americans, nearly half of homeowners polled are unsure about how to properly care for their trees and shrubs. Beyond traditional care and maintenance, many homeowners face additional challenges brought by trees and shrubs including diseases (50 percent), climate damage (50 percent) and pest infestation (46 percent).

"From creating little everyday moments to adding up to $10,000 in value to homes, trees and shrubs are a meaningful – and worthwhile – investment. But protecting these investments can require challenging maintenance. With an increase in tree and shrub health among homeowners, expert and specialized care is critically important to ensure a flourishing landscape," said Brian Feldman, director of technical operations and certified arborist at TruGreen. "Our trained and licensed specialists provide comprehensive plant health care plans, customized for each unique landscape in order to keep plants healthy, protected from unwanted pests and looking their best."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country sought a place of retreat in their outdoor living spaces, and spending time outside became a more popular hobby. The survey found that Americans spent an average of 14 hours a week outside during the pandemic, showing an increase of three hours per week from pre-pandemic days.

The survey also showed that the use of outdoor space will extend beyond the pandemic, with 50 percent of people planning to use their outdoor space to host socially distanced get-togethers with family and friends in the future. With this trend set to continue, and the greater importance homeowners have placed on their home's exterior (68 percent), TruGreen's comprehensive science-backed suite of services can give any landscape the nutrients, protection and conditions it needs to thrive.

TruGreen's Tree & Shrub Services are all-encompassing, and include Root Zone Fertilization, Disease Control Treatment, Insect and Mite Control Treatment, and Horticultural Oil Treatment. Starting with a Tree & Shrub Evaluation, TruGreen will create a unique plan for every landscape and provide homeowners with information on how to maintain their service with additional care in between treatments. In addition, TruGreen ensures that every customer is 100% satisfied with their service with their Tree & Shrub Guarantee.

For more information about TruGreen's Tree & Shrub Services, visit trugreen.com/products-and-services/tree-and-shrub-service and follow them on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About TruGreen

TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider offering neighborhoods across the country tailored lawn, tree and shrub care along with protection against mosquitoes and other pests. As a company rooted in scientific expertise with a customer-centered approach, TruGreen helps homeowners achieve an outdoor living space that brings them pride. There are approximately 260 TruGreen branches in the United States and Canada, plus 38 franchise locations. Visit http://www.TruGreen.com , http://www.facebook.com/TruGreen, or the TruGreen app for more information.

SOURCE TruGreen

Related Links

http://www.trugreen.com

