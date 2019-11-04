Homes For Our Troops 3rd Annual Veterans Day Celebrity eBay Auction joins forces with cartoonists, artists, and authors to raise funds for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans

TAUNTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, announces its Veterans Day Celebrity eBay Auction campaign lineup. Jake Tapper, George Clooney, and Wynonna Judd are among the notable celebrities teaming up to support HFOT's mission. In partnership with eBay for Charity, bidding for this special online event goes live on Nov. 7, 2019, and closes on Nov. 17, 2019, at www.eBay.com/hfot. All of the proceeds will benefit Homes For Our Troops. Learn more about Homes For Our Troops and the auction at www.hfotusa.org/celebrityauction.

Participants can make an impact by bidding on once-in-a-lifetime experiences, luxury items, and autographed memorabilia from various movie stars, musicians, and sports figures, while helping HFOT's mission to build and donate specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.

CNN's Jake Tapper, a longtime HFOT supporter and Mission Ambassador, along with actor George Clooney, have enlisted the help of friends, including many cartoonists, artists, and authors, to arrange an extensive assortment of auction items up for grabs to benefit Homes For Our Troops this Veterans Day. Those auctioning off their work include, Scott Adams, Darrin Bell, Lisa Benson, Michael De Adder, Liza Donnelly, Chris Eliopoulos, Lynn Johnston, Peter Kuper, Michael Lukovich, John Lion, Sean Parnell, John Reiner, Tom Richmond, Garret Trudeau, Nicole Wallace, and many more.

"It's an honor to be an Ambassador for Homes For Our Troops and to work with the group and eBay on our annual Celebrity Auction again. The event raises awareness and funds for the incredible work Homes For Our Troops does by giving participants the opportunity to bid on experiences and items from their favorite celebrities. We've received a great amount of support from well-known stars, musicians, artists, sports figures and more, and hope to make this year's auction even more of a success," says Jake Tapper.

"I am happy to contribute a limited-edition Peanuts lithograph to the Homes For Our Troops Veterans Day Auction," says Jean Schulz, president of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center. "This is a wonderful effort for a truly worthy cause."

"I'm excited to feature a few of my pieces in the Veterans Day Celebrity Auction on eBay this year, benefitting the nonprofit Homes For Our Troops," says Doonesbury creator Garry Trudeau. "This auction brings attention to the amazing work HFOT is doing, providing adapted homes for severely injured Veterans."

"We are preparing for another tremendous auction with Jake Tapper and his team," says HFOT President Tom Landwermeyer. "Partnering with big name celebrities and public figures helps us place a spotlight on the critical need of adapted housing for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans."

"We are proud to partner with Homes For Our Troops for the third year in a row for their Veterans Day auction," says Brenda Halkias, General Manager of eBay for Charity. "Last year's auction raised almost $160,000 and this year is bringing even more exciting inventory and experiences from notable celebrity supporters."

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, has built almost 300 homes and nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

About eBay for Charity:

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities in the U.S. and abroad. Every time a user buys or sells on eBay, it's an opportunity to support causes that matter the most and to help with their fundraising goals. With more than 182 million active buyers globally and more than 66,000 charities enrolled on the site, eBay is home to one of the world's largest and most active giving communities. Since 2003, the eBay community has raised nearly $912 million for charity. For more information visit ebayforcharity.org.

