HomeSafe Alliance and USTRANSCOM Continue Global Household Goods Contract Transition with Adjusted Phase-in Schedule

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSafe Alliance, the premier move management provider for the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense Civilians and their families, received notice from U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) that the timeline for the Global Household Goods Contract (GHC) phase-in process has been adjusted. The first shipments under the GHC are still set to begin in 2023 but later than the initial September target. The schedule remains on track for HomeSafe to perform 100% of domestic household goods moves for the 2024 summer peak moving season.

"HomeSafe leadership supports the decision from USTRANSCOM to adjust the phase-in schedule to ensure a successful launch," said Al Thompson, CEO of HomeSafe Alliance. "HomeSafe continues to engage in intense preparation to make our internal systems, processes and staff ready to begin making every military move seamless and easy."

A key component of the GHC is the integration of the government system MilMove and HomeSafe's system HomeSafe Connect. MilMove will allow customers to upload their permanent change of station orders and start a shipment scheduling request, while HomeSafe Connect will empower customers to manage and track every step of their move process.

The change to the phase-in schedule will allow more time to integrate these two IT systems after recent government testing pinpointed enhancements to be made before customers begin using them. Additional modifications of the system interfaces will provide for a smooth, efficient customer experience.

As the awardee for the GHC, HomeSafe will be the sole household move management service provider for the U.S. Armed Forces and Department of Defense. The organization is dedicated to providing fast, efficient, high-quality move experiences using cutting-edge technology to improve the domestic and international relocation process for military personnel and their families. Services will include 24-hour personalized customer service, a customized electronic dashboard to track the move process, a digitized inventory of all household items and more.

