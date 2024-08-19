HomeSafe Alliance Announces New Strategic Partners to Service Military Relocations

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSafe Alliance, the exclusive military household goods move manager under the Global Household Goods Contract (GHC), proudly announces two new partners in its robust network of service providers: Good Greek Moving & Storage and All Service Moving. They join hundreds of companies who have partnered with HomeSafe and committed to revolutionizing and digitizing relocations for United States service members, Department of Defense civilians and their families.

"HomeSafe is honored to have Good Greek and All Service Moving join our mission to modernize the military move process," said Bobby Nicholson, HomeSafe's Chief Executive Officer. "We excitedly join forces, channeling our mutual commitment to delivering the exceptional moves service members deserve."

Both Good Greek and All Service Moving are new to performing government-contracted household goods moves, as HomeSafe introduces previously untapped, top-tier capacity to the military relocation system. As the prime GHC contractor, HomeSafe delegates move services including packing, transportation and delivery to commercial moving companies in its subcontractor network. At the same time, HomeSafe manages these moves with best-in-class customer service and innovative technology, using a customer-friendly platform, sophisticated barcodes for boxes and in-transit visibility services.

Good Greek Moving & Storage – 2024 Independent Mover of the Year

Good Greek Moving & Storage, Florida's most referred mover, performed HomeSafe's inaugural Florida move in July.

Good Greek recently won the 2024 National Mover of the Year award from the American Transportation Associations Moving and Storage Conference (ATA-MSC) for its innovation and role in elevating moving industry standards.

Good Greek is the Official Mover of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rays, Orlando Magic , and Miami HEAT and Marlins. The company promises to provide the same excellent service for military families as it does for its professional sports teams.

"As a former law enforcement officer, Good Greek's partnership with the U.S. Military and HomeSafe Alliance is deeply personal to me," said Spero Georgedakis, founder & CEO of Good Greek. "I've always been driven by a deep sense of duty and honor, and our collaboration is a profound commitment to our military families, ensuring that they receive the extraordinary moving experience they've earned through their own sacrifices."

All Service Moving – One of the Largest Independent Moving Companies on the West Coast

All Service Moving, a premier moving and storage company on the West Coast, is known for its customer-centric approach, modern fleet and team of highly trained professional movers.

All Service Moving has successfully completed several of HomeSafe's first moves.

All Service Moving has received praise from military members in the Department of Defense's Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSS), including this feedback from a U.S. Navy member about his move in June: "They were extremely professional and took great care of our personal items. We can't believe how much time and detail they spent both packing and labeling items."

"Joining HomeSafe Alliance was a strategic decision for All Service Moving," said Jeffrey Grabeel, Founder and CEO of All Service Moving. "The organization's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our values of reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. By working together, we aim to set a new standard in military moving services."

About HomeSafe Alliance & the GHC

U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), which awarded the GHC, is now phasing in the contract, and the government is assigning select move task orders to HomeSafe. Under this phase-in approach, HomeSafe performed its inaugural moves in April 2024 and has since completed more than 80 relocations. Once phase-in is complete, HomeSafe will manage 100 percent of military moves both domestically and internationally.

For more information on HomeSafe's offerings to both military families and service providers, visit www.homesafealliance.com .

