HomeSafe Alliance Performs Inaugural Moves, Launches Transformational Digital Military Move System as Exclusive U.S. Armed Forces Move Manager

HOUSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSafe Alliance has successfully completed the inaugural moves of the Global Household Goods Contract (GHC), using advanced technology, a digital moving portal and personalized customer service to transform the move experience for military families. HomeSafe's program launched in the areas of San Diego, California, and Seattle, Washington. These historic first moves represent a significant milestone as HomeSafe is on track to become the exclusive household move management service provider for the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense and the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Military families sacrifice so much in their service to our country, and starting now, they no longer need to sacrifice a quality move experience," Bobby Nicholson, CEO of HomeSafe Alliance, said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the first GHC moves. "With this launch of the HomeSafe program, we are honored to deliver exceptional moves to service members and their families."

HomeSafe revolutionizes the military move experience with best-in-class customer service and innovative technology. HomeSafe's approach features centralized customer care available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via call, text, email or live chat. The HomeSafe technology platform, HomeSafe Connect, serves as the customer's move portal for accessing valuable information and receiving real-time updates. Highlights include a customized electronic dashboard, a virtual pre-move survey option, a highly accurate digital inventory, geo-fencing technology and a streamlined electronic claims process.

Joyce Van Lines, one of HomeSafe's hundreds of partner service providers, hosted the GHC ribbon-cutting ceremony before performing one of the first GHC moves in San Diego. Joyce Van Lines has been providing the highest level of elite service since 1981, and the company shares HomeSafe's commitment to accountability, passion for excellence and pride in offering world-class service to military members. HomeSafe's service provider network grows every day with trusted industry partners dedicated to providing outstanding military moves.

In addition to the San Diego and Seattle areas, HomeSafe's program will soon launch in the initial go-live locations of Norfolk, Virginia, Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Camp Pendleton, California. U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), which awarded the GHC to HomeSafe, selected 14 initial installations in the go-live regions for the first GHC moves.

"[The GHC] is going to help us achieve standardization and integration and capacity management that we can't achieve today, accountability with defined standards with trained personnel, modern digital management tools where you can do the move on your iPhone, enhanced communications and simplified claims," said the U.S. Transportation Commander Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost during the 2024 House Armed Services Posture Hearing. "It's going to be a radically different experience."

HomeSafe continues to receive additional military move shipment requests from U.S. Service Branches. In full support of USTRANSCOM's deliberate phase-in of the GHC, HomeSafe will service a limited initial volume of shipments to allow the new system to experience data flow, troubleshoot any issues that arise and ensure the highest quality service. At the conclusion of the 2024 peak moving season, the Department of Defense will continue the GHC phase-in by increasing volume at the initial phase-in locations as well as expanding to other locations across the U.S. Plans call for a continued increase in the volume of domestic shipments into 2025.

