HomeSafe Alliance to Perform First Military Moves in April, on Track to Become Exclusive Move Manager for U.S. Armed Forces

HOUSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSafe Alliance will perform the historic first moves of the Global Household Goods Contract (GHC) later this month, utilizing advanced technology and software to improve efficiency and revolutionize the moving experience for military families. This week, HomeSafe received its first military move shipment request from U.S. Transportation Command's (USTRANSCOM) Defense Personal Property Management Office, beginning the conditions-based phase-in of the GHC. When phase-in is complete, HomeSafe becomes the exclusive move manager for the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense civilians and their families.

"Everyone at HomeSafe believes service members deserve a better moving experience than they have received in the past, and we stand ready to deliver our transformative solution and begin a new era in military moving," said Robert Nicholson, Chief Executive Officer of HomeSafe Alliance. "This represents a momentous milestone in HomeSafe history, and we are delighted for the opportunity to bring our mission to life."

HomeSafe is dedicated to providing high-quality move experiences using cutting-edge technology to improve the relocation process for military personnel and their families. Services include 24-hour personalized customer service, a customized electronic dashboard to track the move process, a digitized inventory of all household items and more.

From its vast service provider network, HomeSafe has already selected and trained the providers who will perform the first GHC moves. Through daily engagements with the moving industry, HomeSafe continues to sign up more service providers that share the organization's commitment to providing exceptional home-moving experiences for military families.

"Our network of partners has seen tremendous growth over the past few months, and we are grateful to have so many high-quality service providers on the HomeSafe team," Nicholson said.

HomeSafe's first moves will be local moves, which are relocations with origin and destination addresses generally within a 50-mile radius of each other. HomeSafe will perform these local moves in the areas of Norfolk, Virginia, Jacksonville, North Carolina, Seattle/Tacoma, Washington, Camp Pendleton, California, and San Diego, California.

USTRANSCOM awarded the GHC to HomeSafe to improve the relocation process for service members, civilian employees, and their family members. In full support of USTRANSCOM's deliberate phase-in of the GHC, HomeSafe will service a low initial volume of shipments to allow the new system to experience data flow, troubleshoot any issues that arise, and ensure the highest quality service. From now until August, fewer than 1% of Department of Defense household goods moves are expected to be GHC moves, but move volume is expected to increase following this year's peak moving season.

For more information, visit www.homesafealliance.com.

SOURCE HomeSafe Alliance