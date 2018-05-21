HomeStreet Resorts To Disgraceful Tactics To Further Disenfranchise Shareholders

Unbeknownst to Blue Lion, ISS, Egan-Jones, the SEC and every shareholder, HomeStreet in early March hired its fourth law firm to approach the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (the "DFI") seeking an interpretation of Washington banking law that would make it more difficult for a shareholder to solicit proxies. In response, the DFI issued an Interpretive Statement that, among other things, calls into question whether, if more than 25% of the outstanding shares were voted on Blue Lion's proxy card, Blue Lion could be deemed to be seeking to acquire "control" of HomeStreet Bank in violation of Washington banking law.

While counsel for Blue Lion has reached out to the DFI to discuss the Interpretive Statement, which Blue Lion believes should not be read as preventing it from voting the proxies it has been collecting, Blue Lion will likely not be able to obtain a definitive ruling from the DFI in the few days remaining before the Annual Meeting. Moreover, we have learned that if the blue proxy card has more than 25% of the outstanding shares voting on it, HomeStreet intends not to count those votes. Shareholders and their votes, be damned!

HomeStreet's despicable efforts, aimed at disenfranchising any shareholder who votes on the blue card against the incumbent Board, are to our knowledge unprecedented.

HomeStreet has also deceived its own shareholders about its intentions. In its definitive proxy dated April 17, 2018 (well after HomeStreet obtained the Interpretative Statement), HomeStreet – which was then likely still hoping it could win support for its nominees on the merits (and that it would not have to resort to its secret back-up plan) – stated: "The shares represented by any proxy card that is properly executed and received by the Company prior to or at the Annual Meeting will be voted in accordance with the specifications made thereon." But that was not, and is not, HomeStreet's actual intention, it appears.

Now, it seems, HomeStreet, fearing it will lose on the merits, has begun to implement its "back up" plan of attempting to invalidate the blue proxy card and ignore all of the votes cast by shareholders on that card.

Yesterday, Blue Lion attempted to convince HomeStreet that it should instead accept the verdict of the shareholders, whatever it may be, as they are the rightful owners of the Company. HomeStreet refused and has re-committed to its course of using legal trickery, gamesmanship and outright deception to reject the legitimate votes of its shareholders.

Chuck Griege, Managing Partner of Blue Lion commented: "Board elections should be taken seriously by the directors and should be meaningful for shareholders. We believe shareholders have legitimate grievances with the operations and governance of HomeStreet. Rather than listen to the owners, HomeStreet has instead used shareholder money to fight its very own shareholders. It's clear the incumbent directors believe they are entitled to hold onto their seats by any and all means, even if it involves taking steps to invalidate legitimate votes and ignore the expressed and clear will of shareholders. How shameful."

Shareholders are electing people to represent their interests. Blue Lion believes that nothing demonstrates a lack of respect for shareholders more than manipulating the voting mechanics in an attempt to undermine the actual desires of the voting electorate. How can these incumbent directors be expected to serve shareholders when they are actively and secretly trying to undermine the expression of shareholder wishes? When was HomeStreet going to inform its shareholders that it intended to ignore votes cast on the blue proxy card?

Blue Lion encourages shareholders to express their desires on the board candidates by voting on HomeStreet's WHITE proxy card. Any such instructions must be followed by the Company. If you have already voted on the blue card – as so many of you have already done -- you are free to switch your vote to the white card to ensure your vote will be counted.

We believe the Board's recent actions should cause you to seriously doubt this Board's fidelity to your interests. We encourage you to vote AGAINST nominees Scott Boggs and Douglas Smith.

Blue Lion encourages its fellow shareholders to review its proxy materials, investor presentations and shareholder letters, all of which are available at www.HelpFixHMST.com.

HomeStreet shareholders with questions should contact Blue Lion Capital's proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors, toll free at 1-833-786-5516 or by email at BLC@allianceadvisorsllc.com

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

On April 25, 2018, Blue Lion Opportunity Master Fund, L.P. and the other participants identified below (" BLC ") filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and form of associated BLUE proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of HomeStreet, Inc. (the " Definitive Proxy Statement "). The following persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation from shareholders of HomeStreet, Inc. (" HomeStreet ") of proxies to vote "AGAINST" the election of Scott M. Boggs and Douglas I. Smith as directors of HomeStreet, and to vote "AGAINST" the approval on an advisory (non-binding) basis of the compensation of HomeStreet's named executive officers: Blue Lion Opportunity Master Fund, L.P., Roaring Blue Lion, LLC, Roaring Blue Lion Capital Management, L.P., BLOF II, LP, Blue Lion Capital Master Fund, L.P., Charles W. Griege, Jr., and Ronald K. Tanemura. The participants may have interests in the solicitation, including as a result of holding shares of HomeStreet's common stock, and information regarding the Participants and their interests may be found in the Definitive Proxy Statement. Shareholders are urged to read the Definitive Proxy Statement and BLUE proxy card, and any supplements thereto, because they contain important information about BLC, the proposals being voted on at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of HomeStreet, HomeStreet and related matters. The Definitive Proxy Statement was first sent to the shareholders of HomeStreet on or about April 25, 2018 and is accompanied by a BLUE proxy card. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement and BLUE proxy card and other relevant documents filed with the SEC by BLC at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov or BLC's website at https://www.helpfixhmst.com as soon as reasonably practicable after such materials are electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.

