HomeTown Health University partners with LinkedIn Learning to Expand Healthcare Training Access for Professionals

CUMMING, Ga., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeTown Health University (HTHU) (www.hthu.net | https://lms.hthu.net) has been providing healthcare professional development for over 20 years, with a focus on education and training for rural health professionals and organizations. HTHU's vision is to provide high quality, current, effective, and applicable continuing education in various live and online formats for its intended audience.

During its tenure, HTHU has partnered directly with rural health organizations nationwide, as well as rural health advocacy organizations, such as hospital associations and education foundations, state offices of rural health and similar state-affiliated organizations. HTHU's goal is simple – get training into the hands of rural health professionals through direct subscription, grant programs and strategic partnerships. With this focus, HomeTown Health University is pleased to announce the listing of more than 30 of its healthcare training courses through LinkedIn Learning (https://www.linkedin.com/learning/instructors/hometown-health-university).

"It has long been our mission to get education effectively and efficiently to healthcare professionals who need it the most, especially those in rural areas. We are extremely proud of the HomeTown Health University faculty and team for their contributions to the LinkedIn Learning Community – expanding the reach of our education and training to more healthcare professionals throughout the US and internationally." says Jimmy Lewis, CEO of HomeTown Health.

Professionals who are exploring LinkedIn Learning can find courses on Healthcare Worker Resiliency, Effective Care Coordination & Discharge Processes, HIPAA, Health Insurance Basics, Relational Coordination & Teamwork, Patient Safety, Patient Experience, Rural Healthcare Leadership, Medication Reconciliation, De-escalation and Healthcare Communication best practices.

"I'm thrilled to share this new catalog, built to support the nursing workforce with role-relevant upskilling and practical learning experiences!" shares Almeera Jiwa Pratt, Content Manager, Strategic Partnerships, Innovation & Acquisitions with LinkedIn.

Since its online inception, HTHU has served over 80,000 online learners, including high school health science students, secondary education institutions, rural health clinics, primary care clinics, hospitals, nursing homes and FQHCs. Its robust catalogs offers more than 700 courses and more than 25 certifications and certificate programs, including the first and only AI Practitioner Certification (https://lms.hthu.net/learn/learning-plans/306/artificial-intelligence-practitioner-for-rural-healthcare-ai-prh) for rural health professionals. HTHU's catalogs of training include:

Revenue Cycle Management

Population Health

Behavioral Health

Quality & Compliance

Swing Bed

Primary Care & Rural Health Clinics

Leadership & Operations

HTHU provides a variety of continuing education units (CEUs) for healthcare professionals, including IACET, AAPC, NAB, ANCC and others, and is an recognized provider of nursing CEUs in multiple states throughout the US.

HomeTown Health University is part of the overall work of HomeTown Health, LLC, (www.hometownhealthonline.com), a network of rural health organizations that began in Georgia over 25 years ago. HomeTown strives to provide legislative and grassroots rural healthcare awareness, as well as value-added services for members, a vetted business partner program, education and training for rural facilities.

SOURCE HomeTown Health, LLC