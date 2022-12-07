Homeware market size to grow by USD 94.05 billion, Insights on the key drivers and trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The homeware market size is expected to grow by USD 94.05 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3.54% from 2022 to 2027. Based on region, the global homeware market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rise in the availability of innovative hardware products such as household cleaning tools and supplies, cookware and bakeware, tableware, flatware, and kitchen weighing scales will facilitate the homeware market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Homeware Market 2023-2027

For insights on the other segments - Request a sample!

Homeware market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the homeware market by product (hardware, soft furnishing and textile, lighting, and window dressing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the report!

Homeware market: Growth of the global construction industry drives the homeware market growth

One of the key factors driving the homeware market growth is the growth of the global construction industry. The increase in the construction of new housing units will drive the demand for homeware products such as soft furnishing and textile products, cleaning tools and supplies, glassware, flatware, and window dressing products during the forecast period. Moreover, residential construction activities are also growing year-over-year because of factors such as a rise in the number of dual household incomes and government initiatives to support the construction of residential facilities. Therefore, the rise in the demand for residential housing globally will fuel the demand for homeware during the forecast period.

Homeware market: High penetration of organized retailing in many developing countries is the key trend

High penetration of organized retailing in many developing countries is one of the key homeware market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Vendors are adopting various strategies to expand their customer base and increase their revenue. The expansion of online and offline distribution channels is one such strategy. Many vendors are opening new stores as a part of the expansion strategy. As a result, the availability of different types of homeware is rising. In developing countries, the retail industry is witnessing the emergence of a large number of retail stores, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores. Large organized retail stores provide various options to customers. The entry of global players further increases sales through organized retail. Therefore, growth in organized retailing will have a positive influence on the market during the forecast period.

Download our exclusive report on the homeware market covering market challenges,

vendor analysis, and growth opportunities

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging

technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to

Technavio Insights

Related reports:

Online home decor market by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The online home decor market size is expected to increase by USD 58.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers online home decor market segmentation by product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Home furniture and bedding market in the US by distribution channel and product - Forecast and analysis - 2022-2026: The home furniture and bedding market size in the US is projected to grow by USD 10.86 billion with a CAGR of 2.96% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (living room furniture, bedroom furniture, storage furniture, and others).

Homeware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 94.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Carrefour, Hermann Otto GmbH, Lowes Companies Inc., Macys Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., Transform SR Brands LLC, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., Zola Inc., and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics; market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global homeware market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global homeware market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Soft furnishing and textile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Soft furnishing and textile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Soft furnishing and textile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Soft furnishing and textile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Soft furnishing and textile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Lighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Lighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Window dressing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Window dressing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Window dressing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Window dressing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Window dressing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 120: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Avenue Supermarts Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Avenue Supermarts Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Avenue Supermarts Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Avenue Supermarts Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 128: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Carrefour

Exhibit 132: Carrefour - Overview



Exhibit 133: Carrefour - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Carrefour - Key offerings

12.8 Hermann Otto GmbH

Exhibit 135: Hermann Otto GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hermann Otto GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Hermann Otto GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Lowes Companies Inc.

Exhibit 138: Lowes Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Lowes Companies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Lowes Companies Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Macys Inc.

Exhibit 141: Macys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Macys Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Macys Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Penney OpCo LLC

Exhibit 144: Penney OpCo LLC - Overview



Exhibit 145: Penney OpCo LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Penney OpCo LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Target Corp.

Exhibit 147: Target Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Target Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Target Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Tesco Plc

Exhibit 150: Tesco Plc - Overview



Exhibit 151: Tesco Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Tesco Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Tesco Plc - Segment focus

12.14 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 154: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: The Home Depot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Transform SR Brands LLC

Exhibit 157: Transform SR Brands LLC - Overview



Exhibit 158: Transform SR Brands LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Transform SR Brands LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 160: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Walmart Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Wayfair Inc.

Exhibit 165: Wayfair Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Wayfair Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Wayfair Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio