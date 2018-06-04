Homewatch CareGivers partners with enTouch to deliver improved care coordination in the home

"We pride ourselves on pushing for growth and change within the industry. With more emphasis placed on home care by Medicare, we're excited to provide innovative tools that can enhance patient care and allow us to build stronger relationships with our partners across the care continuum," said Julie R. Smith, President & CEO, Homewatch CareGivers, LLC.

enTouch is a powerful community that connects everyone involved in a patient's Post-Acute Care (PAC), enabling real-time, HIPAA-compliant, and sometimes life-saving communications at the speed of touch. With the technology, post-acute care providers are seeing an increase in referral acceptance, faster transition times and reduced readmissions for hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. Homewatch CareGivers brings a broad range of services to the network from personal care and homemaking support for the elderly, dementia care, rehabilitative care, special care for the developmentally disabled, transportation services and back-up child care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Homewatch CareGivers and expand the enTouch network with their strong footprint. We continue to add high quality providers to help extend care into the home and close the loop as we push toward our mission of allowing our loved ones to age where they prefer," said Tim Coulter, COO of PreparedHealth.

About Homewatch CareGivers

Founded in 1980, Homewatch CareGivers delivers a variety of person-directed, professional at-home services including elder care, care for individuals with developmental and physical conditions, after-surgery care and help for those living with dementia. With a significant leadership presence at the national level through Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) and the National Quality Forum, the Homewatch CareGivers mission is to provide best-in-class care, to serve as a vital part of the continuum of care, and to provide the support franchisees and caregivers need to find success and make a difference in their communities. For more information, visit homewatchcaregivers.com

About PreparedHealth

PreparedHealth is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company empowering patients and families to connect with their healthcare providers and enabling them to live independently in the comfort of their homes and communities. The company has built enTouch™, an innovative digital network for healthcare, connecting patients and personal caregivers to providers and health plans (payers) to achieve their healthcare goals and objectives. For more information, visit entouchnetwork.com.

