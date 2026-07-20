HomeWAV Launches Exclusive Staff-to-Inmate Messaging™ Feature for Correctional Facilities

New solution enables staff instant two-way communication to reach inmates

ST. LOUIS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Staff-to-Inmate Messaging™, a groundbreaking, exclusive new product feature that gives correctional facilities a powerful new way to communicate directly with inmates, streamlining operations while improving visibility, accountability, and information delivery across the facility.

Staff-to-Inmate Messaging™ gives facility staff a secure, instant way to send text-based messages directly to inmates. While Forms provides a valuable, guided outlet for inmates to submit the right information to staff, it does not allow staff to initiate those communication threads when outreach is needed. Staff-to-Inmate Messaging™ fills that gap while creating guardrails that help staff confirm inmates have reviewed a message and prevent teams from being inundated with unnecessary replies.

"As we invested in strengthening our Forms platform, we continually looked for ways our system could better support administrators throughout their daily operations where every minute matters," said Andrew Lewis, Senior Director of Product at HomeWAV. "Through that process, we identified a need for a faster, more efficient way for staff to initiate communication. Staff-to-Inmate Messaging™ transforms routine communication from a manual process into a secure, text-based conversation, allowing facilities to communicate with individuals or groups in seconds while maintaining the visibility and controls required in a correctional environment."

Launching in a phased approach, Staff-to-Inmate Messaging™ will be available on both HomeWAV kiosks and tablets. This exclusive feature gives facilities an innovative, purpose-built product capability competitors do not offer, helping staff quickly share housing changes, program schedules, facility-wide announcements, and other critical updates without relying on time-consuming in-person communication.

Staff-to-Inmate Messaging™ empowers facilities to:

Deliver secure messages to individual inmates, specific PODs, or the entire facility in seconds

Reduce staff time spent communicating routine announcements and operational updates

Maintain a centralized, trackable record of communications for greater visibility and accountability

Require inmate acknowledgment for critical messages when confirmation is needed

Control inmate response permissions based on facility policies and operational requirements

Improve coordination across shifts, departments, and housing units

The launch of Staff-to-Inmate Messaging™ reinforces HomeWAV's commitment to developing innovative technology that helps correctional facilities operate more efficiently, communicate more effectively, and maintain safer, better-connected environments for staff and inmates alike.

Current HomeWAV facility partners interested in enabling Staff-to-Inmate Messaging™ should contact their dedicated Regional Operations Manager to learn more. Correctional facilities interested in HomeWAV's communication and technology solutions can visit https://www.homewav.com/corrections/contact-homewav/ for additional information.

About HomeWAV

Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, HomeWAV's all‑in-one patented platform offers video and voice calling, secure messaging, investigative tools, background filtering, tablet‑based access to education, entertainment, reentry resources, and more. Serving facilities in over 30 states, HomeWAV supports millions of users nationwide and reinvests in its purpose-built technology, upholding its pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact to keep facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Amanda Jasper

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeWAV