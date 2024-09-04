HON Unveils Integrated 3D Product Configuration Powered by 3D Cloud

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the HON Company announced the launch of the HON Collection Configurator tool, powered by 3D Cloud. The new tool now enables users to layout multiple seating products simultaneously, providing a more comprehensive and efficient experience.

"HON is committed to making the furniture buying process easier for our end customers and our selling partners," said Sheila Busch, Vice President, CMF, Digital and Product Launch Marketing for HON. "Our selling partners were looking for tools to help customers make their selection easily, without the need for third-party software. We responded to this need by partnering with 3D Cloud."

This tool is the latest development from HON's partnership with 3D Cloud, which began in October 2022, and simplifies office chair configuration by offering a comprehensive solution. The Collection Configurator builds on the core functionalities of the original Product Configurator. It allows users to specify, visualize, request quotes, view in Augmented Reality, download detailed product lists, and generate renderings and SIF files. This streamlines the transition from design to order placement, enhancing user engagement and sales efficiency, while also simplifying communication and ordering requirements, making it easier for designers to create and manage configured product assets.

The HON Collection Configurator tool is available with a range of products, including SoCo, Tangram, Build, Flock, Storyline, Class-ifi, West Hill, and Astir. Designers can effortlessly customize back height, seats, arms, castors, controls, fabric, lumbar support, and base type. It also provides product dimensions, and a 3D Cloud WebAR OnDemand™ feature for visualizing configurations, with real-time updates to prices and 3D models.

Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-founder of 3D Cloud, praised the collaborative efforts between HON and 3D Cloud, stating, "Our collaboration with HON seamlessly integrates our 3D product configuration and augmented reality capabilities into their core sales processes, delivering exceptional user experiences. Their top-notch team has innovatively tackled industry challenges."

For more information about the HON Collection Configurator, please visit the configurator landing page at www.hon.com/collection-configurator.

About HON

Since 1944, HON, an HNI Company, has been in the business of making workspaces work better. To HON, even an inch of space can make a huge difference in how you work. That's why we go to extremes to build office furniture that helps you work smarter, more comfortably, and on your terms. Whether the pressure is on, or the rest of the office is gone, we're right there with you. HON has showrooms in three cities across the United States - New York City, Washington DC, and our headquarters in Muscatine, Iowa. For additional information, visit www.hon.com or follow HON on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Product Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Kingfisher plc, Bob's Discount Furniture, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

