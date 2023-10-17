Honda Aircraft Company Enhances Ownership Experience through Aircraft Management Services

News provided by

Honda Aircraft Company

17 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company today introduced Aircraft Management Services (AMS), a customer-centric service solution designed to make HondaJet ownership effortless while offering owners greater control and predictability over maintenance demands.

Continue Reading
HondaJet Aircraft Management Team
HondaJet Aircraft Management Team

The HondaJet AMS program offers a streamlined approach to managing aircraft maintenance, overseen by Honda Aircraft Company Customer Service Division. Aircraft management specialists from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will guide, plan, and schedule maintenance activities, prioritizing safety, dependability, and value preservation. Enrolled owners will receive personalized maintenance management support tailored to their aircraft and operational needs. Meanwhile, maintenance tasks will continue to be performed by the extensive and highly capable HondaJet Authorized Service Center Network to ensure accessibility. Backed by Honda-trained technicians, genuine Honda quality parts, and expedited scheduling, the HondaJet AMS program aims to guarantee uninterrupted aircraft operations and optimized flight hours.

Key offerings of the AMS program include:

  • AOG Support – Dedicated 24/7 Maintenance Manager
  • Upgrades/Modification (Scheduling and Tracking)
  • Value Retention – Aircraft Detailing (Scheduling)
  • Scheduled Maintenance Tracking and Scheduling
  • Unscheduled Maintenance Support
  • Pilot Services Support (Relocation)
  • SB/AD Compliance
  • Consolidated Billing

"The AMS program elevates joy, confidence, and convenience for the HondaJet owners," said Division Director of Customer Service at Honda Aircraft Company Luis Jimenez. "At Honda Aircraft Company, our top priority remains customer satisfaction, a value that starts with your HondaJet purchase and extends throughout the life of the aircraft. The AMS program further solidifies this commitment as the HondaJet fleet continues to grow."

Exclusive to the HondaJet owners enrolled in the Flight Ready Service Plans, AMS will be available for enrollment after the 2023 National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), beginning with U.S. based N-registered HondaJets.

As the HondaJet global fleet approaching 200,000 flight hours and grows to over 230 aircraft worldwide, Honda Aircraft Company remains committed to improving customer satisfaction. Recently, the company launched a new Flexible Phased Maintenance Program and expanded its service network to 21 locations worldwide.

For more information, please visit hondajet.com

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006; Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, USA, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

Honda Aircraft Company is proudly presenting its product family gathering for the first time, showcasing both the HondaJet Elite II and the HondaJet Echelon, at NBAA-BACE static display AD_33. Extend your experience by visiting HondaJet Chalet from Oct 17-19 to witness Honda's visionary path to the next-generation business jet.

SOURCE Honda Aircraft Company

Also from this source

Honda Aircraft Company Reveals Name and Key Milestones of New Light Jet: HondaJet Echelon

Honda Aircraft Company Reveals Name and Key Milestones of New Light Jet: HondaJet Echelon

Honda Aircraft Company today revealed "HondaJet Echelon" as the official name of its new light jet at 2023 National Business Aviation Convention and...
Honda Aircraft Company Rolls Out its First Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program

Honda Aircraft Company Rolls Out its First Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program

Honda Aircraft Company today announced its first Certified Pre-Owned program (CPO), providing an exclusive and alternative pathway to owning a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.