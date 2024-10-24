National Business Aviation Association Recognizes Honda Aircraft Company's Commitment to the Future of Sustainable Flight

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company has been recognized with Tier-6 Sustainable Flight Department Accreditation by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) in the Flight category. This Tier-6 accreditation is the highest level of recognition offered by the NBAA for these sustainability efforts.

The accreditation was awarded following a period of stringent review by the NBAA of current flight operations data and a plan voluntarily drafted by Honda Aircraft Company's Flight Department, which aims to achieve more sustainable company flight operations. The plan outlined by Honda Aircraft Company designates specific initiatives and targets, including increased usage of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the introduction of new technologies to further improve the industry-leading fuel efficiency of the HondaJet, and other measures intended to achieve the optimal minimum environmental impact of aircraft operated by the company.

"We are very proud of our Flight Department's efforts in attaining this accreditation," said Honda Aircraft Company President Hideto Yamasaki. "Their work fully embodies the spirit of Honda. The plan they have outlined will go to further Honda's broader corporate policy, which aims to realize net-zero carbon emissions for all business operations by the year 2050. Going forward, our company intends to further strengthen its position of leadership in the development of a more sustainable future for aviation."

Already in 2023, the Honda Aircraft Company Flight Department achieved a 100% reduction in carbon emissions over 2019 through its use of SAF, SAF certificates (SAF-C), and carbon offsets. The plan approved by the NBAA expresses the Honda Aircraft Company Flight Department's intent to move away from carbon offsets in the coming years, as the company transitions toward conducting flight operations powered entirely by SAF and SAF-C.

Honda has already undertaken a series of initiatives directed at the reduction of its carbon footprint. Honda Motor Company currently holds a position on the international technical review panel for SAF, alongside the Federal Aviation Administration and other aviation firms.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. responsible for the research, development, sales, marketing, customer service and manufacturing of the innovative HondaJet Elite II. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina. In 2023, the company announced plans to develop and produce its newest 11-occupant aircraft, the HondaJet Echelon, which will be offered alongside the HondaJet Elite II. Cumulative HondaJet deliveries surpassed 250 planes globally in 2024. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of the longstanding dreams of Honda to advance human mobility skyward.

